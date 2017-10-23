Edition:
India

Index Detail: BSE OIL & GAS

INDEX
Price
16,015.76
Today's Change
+121.20 (0.76%)
Open
15,912.90
Prev Close
15,894.60
Day's High 16,112.90
52-wk High 16,112.90
Day's Low 15,906.80
52-wk Low 11,098.30
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:24pm IST.
 
  • Previous
  • Next
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 509.75 +1.35 +0.27 66,407
Castrol India Ltd 375.50 -2.50 -0.66 30,803
GAIL (India) Ltd 433.30 +0.20 +0.05 581,531
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 459.25 -1.40 -0.30 110,850
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 404.20 -6.05 -1.47 330,696
Indraprastha Gas Ltd 1,616.00 +58.90 +3.78 40,568
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd 171.50 -0.65 -0.38 248,074
Oil India Ltd 338.50 -2.25 -0.66 22,938
Petronet LNG Ltd 273.00 +9.35 +3.55 162,977
Reliance Industries Ltd 937.25 +26.90 +2.95 527,768
  • Previous
  • Next

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,519.47 + 129.51 +0.40%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.86 +0.02 +0.04%
Corn 344.75 +0.25 +0.07%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,447.00 Rs-107.00
MCX Silver Rs39,753.00 Rs-124.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.59 $-0.16