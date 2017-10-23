Edition:
India

Index Detail: BSE POWER

INDEX
Price
2,272.31
Today's Change
+19.09 (0.85%)
Open
2,257.12
Prev Close
2,253.22
Day's High 2,276.43
52-wk High 2,372.33
Day's Low 2,248.41
52-wk Low 1,851.82
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:33pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
ABB Ltd 1,331.05 -8.70 -0.65 3,026
Adani Power Ltd 30.45 +1.40 +4.82 1,176,423
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd 86.75 +1.95 +2.30 1,222,577
CESC Ltd 1,025.00 -6.10 -0.59 17,996
Crompton Greaves Ltd 70.85 +2.00 +2.90 825,928
GMR Infrastructure Ltd 17.25 +1.25 +7.81 2,634,059
JSW Energy Ltd 81.05 +0.10 +0.12 1,160,056
NHPC Ltd 27.55 -0.45 -1.61 362,567
NTPC Ltd 176.65 +1.50 +0.86 84,100
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 212.70 +2.10 +1.00 1,204,608
Ptc India Ltd 119.05 -0.90 -0.75 192,541
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd 468.20 +14.90 +3.29 231,316
Reliance Power Ltd 39.25 -0.45 -1.13 705,896
Siemens Ltd 1,204.95 -21.65 -1.77 8,097
Suzlon Energy Ltd 15.40 -0.05 -0.32 2,377,888
Tata Power Company Ltd 81.70 -0.05 -0.06 142,549
Thermax Ltd 972.20 -4.25 -0.44 4,205
Torrent Power Ltd 270.75 +23.25 +9.39 433,036
Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.310 -0.30%
USD/INR 65 -0.05%
GBP/INR 85.599 -0.18%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.91 +0.07 +0.14%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Market News

Business News

Photo

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,432.00 Rs-122.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.65 $-0.10