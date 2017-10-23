Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: BSE REALTY

INDEX
Price
2,188.19
Today's Change
+22.47 (1.04%)
Open
2,170.76
Prev Close
2,165.72
Day's High 2,207.39
52-wk High 2,252.99
Day's Low 2,159.70
52-wk Low 1,162.60
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:41pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
DLF Ltd 179.35 +3.75 +2.14 521,362
Godrej Properties Ltd 665.00 +21.20 +3.29 63,901
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd 54.35 +0.05 +0.09 1,563,141
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd 211.30 -3.30 -1.54 489,665
Oberoi Realty Ltd 468.90 +2.45 +0.53 24,029
Omaxe Ltd 204.50 -1.45 -0.70 183,294
Phoenix Mills Ltd 559.00 -8.75 -1.54 568
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd 280.00 -1.85 -0.66 18,531
Sobha Developers Ltd 522.00 +48.55 +10.25 175,570
Unitech Ltd 6.42 +0.34 +5.59 6,070,867
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

