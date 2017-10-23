Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: S&P BSE Sensex

32,506.72
+116.76 (0.36%)
32,411.90
32,390.00
Day's High 32,614.90
52-wk High 32,699.90
Day's Low 32,312.70
52-wk Low 25,717.90
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:58pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 406.95 +5.45 +1.36 835,937
Asian Paints Ltd 1,175.50 -4.70 -0.40 73,488
Axis Bank Ltd 449.90 -10.45 -2.27 931,960
Bajaj Auto Ltd 3,197.70 -17.50 -0.54 14,132
Bharti Airtel Ltd 497.50 +23.65 +4.99 783,448
Cipla Ltd 593.70 -14.50 -2.38 115,955
Coal India Ltd 289.95 +3.75 +1.31 470,574
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 2,364.85 -7.70 -0.32 41,684
HDFC Bank Ltd 1,862.65 +12.30 +0.66 56,743
Hero MotoCorp Ltd 3,788.00 +49.85 +1.33 24,234
Hindustan Unilever Ltd 1,248.65 -10.70 -0.85 73,148
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 1,720.90 -26.55 -1.52 197,761
ICICI Bank Ltd 262.55 +4.70 +1.82 580,751
Infosys Ltd 939.65 +12.55 +1.35 263,458
ITC Ltd 266.75 -2.85 -1.06 468,327
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 1,061.95 -17.40 -1.61 35,233
Larsen & Toubro Ltd 1,134.80 -6.20 -0.54 101,642
Lupin Ltd 1,036.70 -15.80 -1.50 37,186
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd 1,367.05 -7.40 -0.54 45,874
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 7,819.40 +83.05 +1.07 17,862
NTPC Ltd 176.65 +1.50 +0.86 84,100
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd 171.60 -0.55 -0.32 288,596
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 212.70 +2.10 +1.00 1,204,608
Reliance Industries Ltd 938.10 +27.75 +3.05 540,383
State Bank of India 245.75 +3.25 +1.34 504,363
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 538.05 +2.45 +0.46 129,254
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 2,585.95 +5.00 +0.19 91,430
Tata Motors Ltd 234.80 -6.55 -2.71 74,620
Tata Motors Ltd 422.30 -4.95 -1.16 279,220
Tata Steel Ltd 711.35 +6.95 +0.99 203,775

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,443.00 Rs-111.00
MCX Silver Rs39,717.00 Rs-160.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.78 $0.03