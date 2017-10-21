Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: Dow Jones Industrial Average

INDEX
Price
23,328.63
Today's Change
+165.59 (0.71%)
Open
23,205.20
Prev Close
23,163.00
Day's High 23,328.80
52-wk High 23,328.80
Day's Low 23,201.80
52-wk Low 17,883.60
Data as of Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 2:32am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3M Co 221.32 -- -- --
American Express Co 92.09 -- -- --
Apple Inc 156.25 +0.00 +0.00 2,658
Boeing Co 264.75 -- -- --
Caterpillar Inc 131.36 -- -- --
Chevron Corp 118.64 -- -- --
Cisco Systems Inc 34.25 +0.00 +0.00 1,595
Exxon Mobil Corp 83.11 -- -- --
General Electric Co 23.83 -- -- --
Goldman Sachs Group Inc 244.73 -- -- --
Home Depot Inc 163.43 -- -- --
Intel Corp 40.43 +0.00 +0.00 5,385
International Business Machines Corp 162.07 -- -- --
Johnson & Johnson 142.40 -- -- --
JPMorgan Chase & Co 99.51 -- -- --
McDonald's Corp 166.30 -- -- --
Merck & Co Inc 63.88 -- -- --
Microsoft Corp 78.81 +0.00 +0.00 386
Nike Inc 53.06 -- -- --
Pfizer Inc 36.42 -- -- --
Procter & Gamble Co 88.25 -- -- --
The Coca-Cola Co 46.38 -- -- --
Travelers Companies Inc 133.32 -- -- --
United Technologies Corp 120.93 -- -- --
UnitedHealth Group Inc 207.49 -- -- --
Verizon Communications Inc 49.53 -- -- --
Visa Inc 107.55 -- -- --
Wal-Mart Stores Inc 87.44 -- -- --
Walt Disney Co 99.40 -- -- --
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.311 -0.30%
USD/INR 65.018 -0.02%
GBP/INR 85.576 -0.21%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 52.11 +0.27 +0.52%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

MCX Gold Rs29,443.00 Rs-111.00
MCX Silver Rs39,719.00 Rs-158.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.79 $0.04