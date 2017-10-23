Edition:
Index Detail: CAC 40 Index

INDEX
Price
5,401.21
Today's Change
+28.83 (0.54%)
Open
5,377.45
Prev Close
5,372.38
Day's High 5,408.74
52-wk High 5,442.10
Day's Low 5,367.65
52-wk Low 4,344.88
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:29pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Accor SA 41.81 +0.22 +0.54 292,529
Air Liquide SA 105.65 +0.70 +0.67 401,607
AIRBUS GROUP 81.63 +0.91 +1.13 425,665
ArcelorMittal 6.66 -0.20 -2.93 27,728,418
Atos SA 132.00 +1.10 +0.84 82,317
Axa SA 25.52 +0.05 +0.20 1,400,896
BNP Paribas SA 67.97 -0.08 -0.12 945,380
Bouygues SA 40.33 -0.17 -0.41 182,600
Cap Gemini SA 100.70 +1.36 +1.37 119,283
Carrefour SA 17.71 -0.16 -0.90 772,744
Cie de Saint-Gobain SA 50.94 +0.38 +0.75 294,925
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA 122.05 +0.95 +0.78 106,849
Credit Agricole SA 15.18 +0.02 +0.13 1,714,165
Danone SA 70.70 +0.41 +0.58 355,963
ENGIE 14.53 +0.21 +1.47 1,852,153
Essilor International SA 101.10 +0.05 +0.05 203,875
L'Oreal SA 186.65 +1.10 +0.59 137,573
LAFARGEHOLCIM 49.29 -0.11 -0.22 111,404
Legrand SA 61.41 -0.25 -0.41 192,705
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA 241.55 +3.90 +1.64 175,931
ORANGE 13.80 +0.15 +1.10 2,208,115
Pernod Ricard SA 128.00 +0.05 +0.04 200,303
Peugeot SA 20.16 -0.05 -0.22 688,748
PPR SA 362.10 +2.90 +0.81 85,048
Publicis Groupe SA 57.79 +0.00 +0.00 183,861
Renault SA 83.93 +0.43 +0.51 230,744
Safran SA 87.38 +1.04 +1.20 315,235
Sanofi SA 84.50 +0.69 +0.82 431,579
Schneider Electric SA 73.35 +0.11 +0.15 445,799
Societe Generale 48.51 -0.12 -0.24 949,010

Market Indices

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.310 -0.30%
USD/INR 65 -0.05%
GBP/INR 85.599 -0.18%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.90 +0.06 +0.12%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Market News

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,432.00 Rs-122.00
MCX Silver Rs39,725.00 Rs-152.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.64 $-0.11