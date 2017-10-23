Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: FTSE 100 Index

INDEX
Price
7,538.11
Today's Change
+14.88 (0.20%)
Open
7,523.23
Prev Close
7,523.23
Day's High 7,538.11
52-wk High 7,598.99
Day's Low 7,511.77
52-wk Low 6,676.56
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:28pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3i Group PLC 940.30 -4.70 -0.50 140,763
Admiral Group PLC 1,921.00 +0.00 +0.00 63,183
Anglo American PLC 1,438.50 +6.50 +0.45 1,168,003
Antofagasta PLC 1,004.00 +4.00 +0.40 412,968
Ashtead Group PLC 1,884.00 +5.00 +0.27 203,539
Associated British Foods PLC 3,340.00 +15.00 +0.45 98,508
AstraZeneca PLC 5,160.00 -2.00 -0.04 309,541
Aviva PLC 505.00 -0.50 -0.10 1,500,606
B SKY B 936.50 -2.50 -0.27 1,820,988
Babcock International Group PLC 826.50 +4.50 +0.55 248,397
BAE Systems PLC 599.67 +3.17 +0.53 2,054,539
Barclays PLC 195.20 -0.50 -0.26 6,732,651
Barratt Developments PLC 691.34 -3.66 -0.53 1,976,556
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 3,933.00 -14.00 -0.35 238,195
Bhp Billiton PLC 1,382.50 -1.00 -0.07 1,461,101
Bp PLC 491.20 -0.70 -0.14 4,460,495
British American Tobacco PLC 4,916.50 +67.00 +1.38 709,275
British Land Company PLC 605.00 -5.50 -0.90 823,870
BT Group PLC 273.45 +2.60 +0.96 5,238,428
Bunzl PLC 2,254.00 +5.00 +0.22 116,166
Burberry Group PLC 1,919.00 +14.00 +0.73 519,438
Carnival PLC 4,939.00 -17.00 -0.34 83,058
Centrica PLC 173.90 +0.80 +0.46 4,840,471
COCACOLA HBC AG 2,575.00 +5.00 +0.19 62,175
Compass Group PLC 1,595.00 +11.00 +0.69 722,237
CONVATECD-15 214.00 -0.40 -0.19 700,883
CRH PLC 2,853.00 +63.00 +2.26 853,065
Croda International PLC 3,898.34 +17.34 +0.45 28,979
DCC 7,220.00 +55.00 +0.77 19,256
Diageo PLC 2,570.17 +2.66 +0.10 1,053,573

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
