Market Indices

Index Detail: DAX Index

INDEX
Price
13,055.90
Today's Change
+64.62 (0.50%)
Open
13,014.60
Prev Close
12,991.30
Day's High 13,069.40
52-wk High 13,094.80
Day's Low 12,973.40
52-wk Low 10,174.90
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:29pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
adidas AG 188.95 +1.70 +0.91 227,371
Allianz SE 197.40 +0.40 +0.20 329,406
BASF SE 90.98 +0.53 +0.59 539,212
Bayer AG 118.15 +0.20 +0.17 506,719
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 86.45 +0.15 +0.17 368,904
Beiersdorf AG 92.46 +0.44 +0.48 103,733
COMMERZBANK AG 11.56 -0.05 -0.43 3,312,855
Continental AG 214.10 +0.60 +0.28 106,147
Daimler AG 69.03 +0.67 +0.98 973,404
Deutsche Bank AG 14.28 -0.12 -0.83 3,655,817
Deutsche Boerse AG 93.08 +0.25 +0.27 105,654
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 25.91 +0.19 +0.74 1,280,722
Deutsche Post AG 38.38 +0.16 +0.41 498,748
Deutsche Telekom AG 15.48 +0.08 +0.52 1,784,944
E.ON AG 10.06 +0.01 +0.15 2,062,554
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA 82.96 +0.09 +0.11 125,368
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 71.63 +0.46 +0.65 346,088
HeidelbergCement AG 85.90 +0.99 +1.17 188,393
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 116.50 -0.10 -0.09 139,824
Infineon Technologies AG 22.67 +0.20 +0.91 1,114,127
Linde AG 180.00 +1.05 +0.59 781,909
Merck KGaA 94.14 +0.21 +0.22 134,693
Munich Re Group AG 188.05 -0.30 -0.16 171,242
PROSIEBENSAT1 29.78 -0.35 -1.16 525,905
RWE AG 21.48 +0.03 +0.12 659,196
SAP AG 95.90 +0.68 +0.71 402,168
Siemens AG 117.20 +1.30 +1.12 600,342
ThyssenKrupp AG 23.61 +0.26 +1.14 977,340
Volkswagen AG 143.15 +1.60 +1.13 303,455
VONOVIA SE 37.31 -0.14 -0.39 280,582
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.310 -0.30%
USD/INR 65 -0.05%
GBP/INR 85.599 -0.18%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.90 +0.06 +0.12%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

MCX Gold Rs29,432.00 Rs-122.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.64 $-0.11