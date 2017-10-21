Edition:
India

Index Detail: S&P/TSX Composite Index

INDEX
Price
15,857.22
Today's Change
-- (--%)
Open
--
Prev Close
15,857.20
Day's High --
52-wk High 15,943.10
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 14,481.60
Data as of Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 2:33am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd 6.92 -- -- --
Aecon Group Inc 16.34 -- -- --
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 55.99 -- -- --
Agrium Inc 135.79 -- -- --
AIR CANADA 26.20 -- -- --
Alacer Gold Corp 2.22 -- -- --
Alamos Gold Inc 8.99 -- -- --
Alaris Royalty Corp 21.10 -- -- --
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 14.00 -- -- --
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc 59.06 -- -- --
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 40.90 -- -- --
Altagas Ltd 29.32 -- -- --
Altus Group Ltd 34.38 -- -- --
AMAYA GAMING G 22.11 -0.12 -0.54 375,414
ARC Resources Ltd 15.67 -- -- --
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 13.92 -- -- --
Atco Ltd 46.75 -- -- --
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc 14.49 -- -- --
B2Gold Corp 3.24 -- -- --
Badger Daylighting Ltd 29.40 -- -- --
Bank of Montreal 98.76 -- -- --
Bank of Nova Scotia 80.95 -- -- --
Barrick Gold Corp 20.22 -- -- --
Baytex Energy Corp 3.21 -- -- --
BCE Inc 59.24 -- -- --
Birchcliff Energy Ltd 5.17 -- -- --
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 39.99 -- -- --
Bombardier Inc 2.84 -- -- --
Bonavista Energy Corp 2.59 -- -- --
Boralex Inc 22.64 -- -- --

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.338 -0.26%
USD/INR 65.007 -0.03%
GBP/INR 85.576 -0.21%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.85 +0.01 +0.02%
Corn 344.75 +0.25 +0.07%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,442.00 Rs-112.00
MCX Silver Rs39,718.00 Rs-159.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.63 $-0.12