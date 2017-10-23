Market Indices

Edition:
India

Index Detail: Hang Seng Index

INDEX
Price
28,305.88
Today's Change
-181.36 (-0.64%)
Open
28,557.80
Prev Close
28,487.20
Day's High 28,557.80
52-wk High 28,798.80
Day's Low 28,253.30
52-wk Low 21,488.80
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 1:39pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 140.60 +0.50 +0.36 2,475,378
AIA Group Ltd 59.20 -1.00 -1.66 26,781,902
Bank of China Ltd 3.99 -0.05 -1.24 374,026,608
Bank of Communications Co Ltd 5.97 -0.06 -1.00 23,332,739
Bank of East Asia Ltd 34.30 -0.75 -2.14 1,337,210
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd 38.30 -0.20 -0.52 6,903,596
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 13.28 -0.06 -0.45 4,419,940
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd 101.10 -0.40 -0.39 1,989,165
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd 68.30 -0.35 -0.51 1,692,286
China Construction Bank Corp 6.85 -0.08 -1.15 283,262,176
China Life Insurance Co Ltd 25.45 +0.85 +3.46 159,869,289
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd 21.40 -0.20 -0.93 13,632,194
China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd 25.30 +0.35 +1.40 4,947,584
China Mobile Ltd 78.90 -0.40 -0.50 13,820,685
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd 25.45 -0.20 -0.78 11,338,541
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp 5.69 -0.04 -0.70 62,060,505
China Resources Land Ltd 23.85 -0.25 -1.04 5,677,661
China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd 14.00 +0.08 +0.57 8,653,651
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd 18.72 -0.16 -0.85 11,875,644
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd 11.26 +0.04 +0.36 21,197,847
CITIC Pacific Ltd 11.48 -0.06 -0.52 4,733,440
CK PROPERTY 65.90 -0.80 -1.20 3,765,462
CLP Holdings Ltd 79.90 -0.55 -0.68 1,136,489
CNOOC Ltd 9.89 -0.07 -0.70 57,932,285
Cosway Corp Ltd 7.68 -0.13 -1.66 25,245,281
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd 52.65 -0.20 -0.38 5,040,896
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 25.75 -0.55 -2.09 38,431,418
Hang Lung Properties Ltd 18.66 -0.14 -0.74 2,213,123
Hang Seng Bank Ltd 188.20 -2.00 -1.05 825,799
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd 51.85 -0.65 -1.24 2,419,523

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.310 -0.30%
USD/INR 65 -0.05%
GBP/INR 85.599 -0.18%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.91 +0.07 +0.14%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Business News

Photo

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,432.00 Rs-122.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.64 $-0.11