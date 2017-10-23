Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: Ibex 35 Index

INDEX
Price
10,198.60
Today's Change
-24.10 (-0.24%)
Open
10,202.40
Prev Close
10,222.70
Day's High 10,216.40
52-wk High 11,184.40
Day's Low 10,149.20
52-wk Low 8,512.40
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:41pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Abertis Infraestructuras SA 18.98 -0.08 -0.42 1,387,764
Acciona SA 67.71 +0.07 +0.10 38,053
Acerinox SA 12.45 +0.05 +0.40 215,619
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA 33.10 -0.20 -0.60 134,056
AENA S.A. 151.95 -1.70 -1.11 33,942
Amadeus IT Holding SA 56.52 +0.20 +0.36 115,483
ArcelorMittal 25.58 +0.44 +1.73 559,357
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 7.23 -0.09 -1.24 6,845,754
Banco de Sabadell SA 1.60 -0.02 -1.35 7,567,618
Banco Santander SA 5.56 -0.04 -0.70 10,136,000
Bankia SA 4.04 -0.06 -1.41 1,219,112
Bankinter SA 7.97 -0.10 -1.23 380,143
Caixabank SA 3.81 -0.05 -1.27 5,166,942
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA 4.38 -0.04 -0.95 1,142,738
DLY15CELLNEX TEL 20.87 +0.12 +0.58 244,501
Enagas SA 24.07 -0.05 -0.19 168,681
Endesa SA 19.08 -0.13 -0.68 361,560
Ferrovial SA 18.30 -0.14 -0.79 525,928
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA 16.98 -0.79 -4.42 3,218,687
Gas Natural SDG SA 18.48 +0.06 +0.35 364,753
Grifols SA 24.19 -0.12 -0.49 83,908
Iberdrola SA 6.75 +0.05 +0.69 1,511,293
Inditex S.A. 31.02 +0.03 +0.10 489,715
Indra Sistemas SA 13.56 +0.28 +2.07 229,159
Inmobiliaria Colonial SA 7.68 -0.03 -0.35 477,032
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 7.36 -0.01 -0.18 701,945
Mapfre SA 2.68 -0.00 -0.19 1,181,444
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA 9.21 -0.16 -1.66 189,011
MELIA 11.70 -0.04 -0.30 178,207
MERLIN 10.86 +0.04 +0.32 236,507

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.310 -0.30%
USD/INR 65 -0.05%
GBP/INR 85.599 -0.18%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.89 +0.05 +0.10%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

MCX Gold Rs29,438.00 Rs-116.00
MCX Silver Rs39,731.00 Rs-146.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.62 $-0.13