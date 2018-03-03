Market Indices

Index Detail: IPSA Indice de Precios Selectivos
INDEX
Price
5,545.48
Today's Change
+17.56 (0.32%)
Open
5,527.92
Prev Close
5,527.92
|Sensex
|34,046.94
|-137.10
|-0.40%
|Nikkei
|21,181.64
|-542.83
|-2.50%
|Hang Seng
|30,583.45
|-460.80
|-1.48%
|DOW
|24,538.06
|-70.92
|-0.29%
|S&P 500
|2,691.25
|+ 13.58
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|7,257.87
|+ 77.31
|+1.08%
|TR US Index
|239.32
|+ 1.45
|+0.61%
|FTSE 100
|7,069.90
|-105.74
|-1.47%
|DAX
|11,913.71
|-277.23
|-2.27%
|CAC 40
|5,136.58
|-125.98
|-2.39%
|TR Europe
|182.95
|-1.93
|-1.04%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.27%
|Basic Materials
|-0.87%
|Industrials
|-0.67%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.46%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.25%
|Financials
|-0.29%
|Healthcare
|+0.60%
|Technology
|+0.80%
|Telecoms
|-0.25%
|Utilities
|-0.65%
CBI says gold bribes given in $2 billion PNB fraud case
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI An official of Punjab National Bank received gold and diamond jewellery from a billionaire jeweller accused of being involved in a $2 billion bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)told a court on Saturday.
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|MCX Gold
|Rs30,449.00
|Rs284.00
|MCX Silver
|Rs37,450.00
|Rs-591.00
|ICE Brent Crude
|$64.37
|$0.00
|Currency
|United States Dollar (USD)
|INR =65.2100
|UK £
|INR =90.0160
|Euro
|INR =80.3190
|¥en
|INR =6.1653