Market Indices

Index Detail: IPSA Indice de Precios Selectivos

INDEX
Price
5,545.48
Today's Change
+17.56 (0.32%)
Open
5,527.92
Prev Close
5,527.92
Day's High 5,561.58
52-wk High 5,894.93
Day's Low 5,484.73
52-wk Low 4,400.44
Data as of Sat Mar 3, 2018 | 2:13am IST.
 

Sensex 34,046.94 -137.10 -0.40%
Nikkei 21,181.64 -542.83 -2.50%
Hang Seng 30,583.45 -460.80 -1.48%
Currencies

EUR/INR 80.319 +0.00%
USD/INR 65.210 +0.00%
GBP/INR 90.016 +0.01%
Commodities

Gold 1,318.90 +16.00 +1.23%
Oil 61.45 +0.46 +0.75%
Corn 376.50 -2.25 -0.59%
Market News

Photo

CBI says gold bribes given in $2 billion PNB fraud case

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI An official of Punjab National Bank received gold and diamond jewellery from a billionaire jeweller accused of being involved in a $2 billion bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)told a court on Saturday.

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs30,449.00 Rs284.00
MCX Silver Rs37,450.00 Rs-591.00
ICE Brent Crude $64.37 $0.00