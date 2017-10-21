Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: Nasdaq Composite Index

INDEX
Price
6,629.05
Today's Change
-- (--%)
Open
--
Prev Close
6,629.05
Day's High --
52-wk High 6,640.02
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 5,034.41
Data as of Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 2:45am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
** SEE<XLRTD.PK> 3.30 -- -- --
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc 9.45 -- -- --
1347 PROPERTY 7.55 -- -- --
1st Constitution Bancorp 18.05 -- -- --
1st Source Corp 52.20 -- -- --
21Vianet Group Inc 7.69 -- -- --
51job Inc 62.05 -- -- --
8POINT3 ENER ORD 15.51 -- -- --
8x8 Inc 12.40 -- -- --
A V HOMES INC 17.30 -- -- --
A. Schulman Inc 36.25 -- -- --
AAON Inc 34.60 -- -- --
Abaxis Inc 47.04 -- -- --
ABENGOA YILD P 21.76 -- -- --
ABEONA THERA ORD 19.00 -- -- --
ABILITY INC 0.70 -- -- --
Abiomed Inc 174.62 -- -- --
Abraxas Petroleum Corp 1.96 -- -- --
ACACIA COMMNCTNS 44.93 -- -- --
Acacia Research Corp 4.20 -- -- --
ACADIA HEALTHCRE 44.45 -- -- --
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 36.32 -- -- --
ACASTI PHARMA A 1.30 -- -- --
ACCELERATE DIAGN 19.85 -- -- --
ACCELERON PHARMA 36.57 -- -- --
Access National Corp 28.50 -- -- --
Accuray Inc 4.30 -- -- --
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.00 +0.00 +0.00 6,790
Aceto Corp 11.27 -- -- --
ACHAOG 13.88 -- -- --

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,432.00 Rs-122.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.64 $-0.11