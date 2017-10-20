Edition:
India

Index Detail: JSE All Share Index

INDEX
Price
57,948.66
Today's Change
+51.83 (0.09%)
Open
58,233.80
Prev Close
57,896.80
Day's High 58,262.00
52-wk High 58,372.10
Day's Low 57,948.70
52-wk Low 48,935.90
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 3:30am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
ACCPROP 551.00 -4.00 -0.72 8
Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd 5,757.00 -23.00 -0.40 6,791
Advtech Ltd 1,795.00 -30.00 -1.64 55,012
AECI Ltd 10,447.00 +33.00 +0.32 28,593
AFORBES 704.00 -1.00 -0.14 113,451
African Oxygen Ltd 2,410.00 -1.00 -0.04 539
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd 11,316.00 -61.00 -0.54 130,738
AFRIMAT 2,801.00 -49.00 -1.72 40
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd 649.00 -- -- --
AL NOOR 11,481.00 -96.00 -0.83 525,608
ALTRON A 1,230.00 -44.00 -3.45 8,773
Anglo American Platinum Ltd 36,829.00 -15.00 -0.04 23,262
Anglo American PLC 25,885.00 +301.00 +1.18 411,221
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 13,149.00 +249.00 +1.93 948,901
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd 586.00 -4.00 -0.68 33,451
Arrowhead Properties Ltd 826.00 -2.00 -0.24 1,188,722
ASCENDIS 1,825.00 -47.00 -2.51 14,274
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd 32,065.00 +328.00 +1.03 157,763
Assore Ltd 29,700.00 +23.00 +0.08 25,636
Astral Foods Ltd 19,450.00 +550.00 +2.91 45,607
ATTACQ 1,887.00 -12.00 -0.63 77,475
Avi Ltd 9,610.00 +30.00 +0.31 97,193
B-AFRICA 14,369.00 +276.00 +1.96 568,776
BALWIN 640.00 -10.00 -1.54 1,075
Barloworld Ltd 13,050.00 +36.00 +0.28 18,848
Bhp Billiton PLC 24,907.00 +79.00 +0.32 503,812
BIDCORP 30,885.00 +117.00 +0.38 58,352
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd 1,719.00 +25.00 +1.48 1,767,581
Brait SE 5,293.00 -97.00 -1.80 544,636
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd 1,220.00 +0.00 +0.00 187

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.365 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.030 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.658 -0.11%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.88 +0.04 +0.08%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,442.00 Rs-112.00
MCX Silver Rs39,750.00 Rs-127.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.64 $-0.11