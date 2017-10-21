Market Indices

Edition:
India

Index Detail: MXSE IPC

INDEX
Price
49,988.71
Today's Change
-- (--%)
Open
--
Prev Close
49,988.70
Day's High --
52-wk High 51,772.40
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 43,999.00
Data as of Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 1:46am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Alfa SAB de CV 20.15 -- -- --
Alpek SAB de CV 20.38 -- -- --
Alsea SAB de CV 0.00 -58.66 -100.00 0
America Movil SAB de CV 18.20 -- -- --
Arca Continental SAB de CV 123.06 -- -- --
Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV 101.84 -- -- --
CEMEX SAB de CV 15.18 -- -- --
Coca Cola Femsa SAB de CV 135.54 -- -- --
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV 136.22 -- -- --
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV 172.23 -- -- --
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV 22.98 -- -- --
GENTERA * 23.85 -- -- --
Gruma SAB de CV 261.86 -- -- --
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV 99.16 -- -- --
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV 182.56 -- -- --
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV 0.00 -342.48 -100.00 0
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV 44.02 -- -- --
Grupo Carso SAB de CV 65.20 -- -- --
Grupo Elektra SA de CV 0.00 -805.84 -100.00 0
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 0.00 -119.91 -100.00 0
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV 0.00 -32.16 -100.00 0
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV 0.00 -34.19 -100.00 0
Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 60.03 -- -- --
Grupo Televisa SAB 90.60 -- -- --
IENOVA * 97.50 -- -- --
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV 456.25 -- -- --
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0.00 -33.44 -100.00 0
LALA B 30.77 -- -- --
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV 0.00 -76.05 -100.00 0
Mexichem SAB de CV 0.00 -49.02 -100.00 0

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.85 +0.01 +0.02%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.62 $-0.13