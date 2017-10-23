Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: Nikkei Stock Average 225

INDEX
Price
21,696.65
Today's Change
+239.01 (1.11%)
Open
21,709.30
Prev Close
21,457.60
Day's High 21,723.60
52-wk High 21,723.60
Day's Low 21,614.50
52-wk Low 16,111.80
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 11:45am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Advantest Corp 2,419.00 +11.00 +0.46 2,702,800
Aeon Co Ltd 1,733.00 -10.00 -0.57 2,251,700
Ajinomoto Co Inc 2,282.00 +22.00 +0.97 1,778,800
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd 4,365.00 -13.00 -0.30 1,096,600
Alps Electric Co Ltd 3,185.00 +65.00 +2.08 3,095,600
Amada Co Ltd 1,313.00 +23.00 +1.78 1,555,300
Aozora Bank Ltd 4,345.00 +25.00 +0.58 476,900
Asahi Glass Co Ltd 4,345.00 +40.00 +0.93 714,500
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd 5,095.00 +69.00 +1.37 1,453,500
Asahi Kasei Corp 1,359.00 +22.00 +1.65 5,702,300
Astellas Pharma Inc 1,520.50 -4.00 -0.26 7,502,300
Bridgestone Corp 5,541.00 +27.00 +0.49 2,372,800
Canon Inc 4,068.00 +38.00 +0.94 4,433,500
Casio Computer Co Ltd 1,691.00 +13.00 +0.77 1,446,500
Central Japan Railway Co 20,840.00 +45.00 +0.22 449,700
Chiba Bank Ltd 826.00 +10.00 +1.23 2,661,000
Chiyoda Corp 644.00 +7.00 +1.10 1,261,400
Chubu Electric Power Co Inc 1,435.00 +3.50 +0.24 1,286,800
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 5,390.00 +80.00 +1.51 956,000
Citizen Holdings Co Ltd 825.00 +14.00 +1.73 1,356,000
Comsys Holdings Corp 2,771.00 +2.00 +0.07 521,100
CONCORDIA FG 587.70 +2.70 +0.46 5,049,100
Credit Saison Co Ltd 2,318.00 +3.00 +0.13 907,600
Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd 2,692.00 +11.00 +0.41 562,900
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd 2,145.50 +51.00 +2.43 9,949,400
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd 2,532.00 +16.50 +0.66 1,216,300
Daikin Industries Ltd 12,170.00 +215.00 +1.80 964,900
Dainippon Screen MFG Co Ltd 8,480.00 +60.00 +0.71 489,500
Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd 1,600.00 +10.00 +0.63 1,455,500
Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd 4,096.00 +29.00 +0.71 1,186,900

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.322 -0.28%
USD/INR 65.010 -0.03%
GBP/INR 85.579 -0.21%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 52.12 +0.28 +0.54%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

MCX Gold Rs29,443.00 Rs-111.00
MCX Silver Rs39,740.00 Rs-137.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.79 $0.04