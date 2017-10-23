Market Indices

Edition:
India

Index Detail: Nifty 50 Index

INDEX
Price
10,184.85
Today's Change
+38.30 (0.38%)
Open
10,176.70
Prev Close
10,146.50
Day's High 10,224.20
52-wk High 10,251.80
Day's Low 10,124.50
52-wk Low 7,893.80
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:31pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 407.05 +5.65 +1.41 4,555,429
Ambuja Cements Ltd 281.80 +7.75 +2.83 3,075,417
Asian Paints Ltd 1,174.15 -4.35 -0.37 698,954
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd 750.95 -3.10 -0.41 1,662,764
Axis Bank Ltd 449.95 -10.35 -2.25 21,127,981
Bajaj Auto Ltd 3,217.65 -0.30 -0.01 300,953
Bajaj Finance Ltd 1,833.75 -12.15 -0.66 1,011,137
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 511.30 +3.15 +0.62 2,140,573
Bharti Airtel Ltd 497.35 +23.60 +4.98 26,645,509
BHARTI INFRA 449.00 -11.25 -2.44 3,468,772
Bosch Ltd 21,282.55 -256.15 -1.19 10,201
Cipla Ltd 592.90 -14.90 -2.45 1,413,195
Coal India Ltd 289.85 +4.05 +1.42 13,204,235
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 2,366.20 -6.85 -0.29 363,956
Eicher Motors Ltd 31,170.80 -318.30 -1.01 26,637
GAIL (India) Ltd 435.15 +1.90 +0.44 4,336,870
HCL Technologies Ltd 937.25 +14.95 +1.62 1,798,697
HDFC Bank Ltd 1,863.30 +14.90 +0.81 1,040,723
Hero MotoCorp Ltd 3,791.25 +55.65 +1.49 510,178
Hindalco Industries Ltd 271.90 -2.00 -0.73 6,263,035
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 459.10 -1.25 -0.27 3,124,277
Hindustan Unilever Ltd 1,249.95 -7.75 -0.62 791,883
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 1,722.40 -23.35 -1.34 2,813,675
ICICI Bank Ltd 262.55 +4.70 +1.82 22,939,775
INDIABULLS HS 1,337.75 -22.95 -1.69 2,114,411
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 404.45 -5.20 -1.27 3,632,874
Indusind Bank Ltd 1,695.50 +4.65 +0.28 1,745,367
Infosys Ltd 939.50 +12.55 +1.35 4,577,048
ITC Ltd 267.05 -2.60 -0.96 9,768,072
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 1,061.55 -16.20 -1.50 1,939,538

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.322 -0.28%
USD/INR 65.010 -0.03%
GBP/INR 85.579 -0.21%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 52.12 +0.28 +0.54%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

MCX Gold Rs29,443.00 Rs-111.00
MCX Silver Rs39,740.00 Rs-137.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.79 $0.04