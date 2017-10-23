Market Indices

Index Detail: Nifty 50 Index
INDEX
Price
10,184.85
Today's Change
+38.30 (0.38%)
Open
10,176.70
Prev Close
10,146.50
|
|
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|--
|--%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,541.74
|+ 18.51
|+0.25%
|DAX
|13,058.19
|+ 66.91
|+0.52%
|CAC 40
|5,405.08
|+ 32.70
|+0.61%
|TR Europe
|184.93
|-0.17
|-0.09%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.04%
|Basic Materials
|+0.36%
|Industrials
|+0.19%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.09%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.04%
|Financials
|-0.04%
|Healthcare
|-0.02%
|Technology
|+0.09%
|Telecoms
|+0.13%
|Utilities
|+0.11%
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts
Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|MCX Gold
|Rs29,443.00
|Rs-111.00
|MCX Silver
|Rs39,740.00
|Rs-137.00
|ICE Brent Crude
|$57.79
|$0.04
|Currency
|United States Dollar (USD)
|INR =65.0100
|UK £
|INR =85.5790
|Euro
|INR =76.3220
|¥en
|INR =5.7081