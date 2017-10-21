Edition:
India

Index Detail: AMEX Network Index

INDEX
Price
468.12
Today's Change
-- (--%)
Open
--
Prev Close
468.12
Day's High --
52-wk High 473.59
Day's Low --
52-wk Low 388.97
Data as of Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 3:29am IST.
 

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,508.29 + 118.33 +0.37%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.86 +0.02 +0.04%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,741.00 Rs-136.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.60 $-0.15