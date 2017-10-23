Market Indices

Edition:
India

Index Detail: Shanghai Composite Index

INDEX
Price
3,382.27
Today's Change
+3.62 (0.11%)
Open
3,382.28
Prev Close
3,378.65
Day's High 3,385.29
52-wk High 3,410.17
Day's Low 3,374.71
52-wk Low 3,016.53
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 12:40pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd 8.18 -0.03 -0.37 1,187,502
Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd 13.54 -0.07 -0.51 4,304,852
Aerosun Corp 13.56 +0.01 +0.07 1,293,860
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 3.80 -0.03 -0.78 183,129,433
Air China Ltd 8.84 -0.04 -0.45 13,310,901
Aisino Co Ltd 18.72 -0.03 -0.16 3,891,785
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 8.09 -- -- --
Angel Yeast Co Ltd 27.79 -0.28 -1.00 7,879,530
Anhui Chaodong Cement Co Ltd 13.48 +0.15 +1.13 5,524,538
Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 26.30 +0.05 +0.19 32,145,743
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd 12.91 +0.00 +0.00 1,596,406
Anhui Fangxing Science&Technology Co Ltd 9.10 +0.01 +0.11 5,904,828
Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co Ltd 9.44 +0.18 +1.94 18,272,220
Anhui Guotong Hi-Tech Pipes Industry Co Ltd 17.04 +0.00 +0.00 1,822,339
Anhui Heli Co Ltd 10.23 +0.04 +0.39 3,677,399
Anhui Hengyuan Coal-Electricity Group Co Ltd 10.44 -0.02 -0.19 11,519,696
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd 10.60 -0.15 -1.40 18,352,686
Anhui Leimingkehua Co Ltd 12.36 -- -- --
Anhui Liuguo Chemical Co Ltd 6.44 +0.15 +2.38 4,178,772
Anhui Quanchai Engine Co Ltd 8.81 +0.07 +0.80 1,674,520
Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co Ltd 5.00 +0.19 +3.95 102,935,440
Anhui Sun-Create Electronics Co Ltd 60.10 +0.22 +0.37 820,731
Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co Ltd 6.31 +0.00 +0.00 5,196,100
Anhui Wanwei Updated High-Tech Material Industry Co Ltd 4.26 -0.01 -0.23 10,631,884
Anhui Water Resources Development Co Ltd 8.19 +0.04 +0.49 6,238,519
Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd 12.25 +0.04 +0.33 3,078,802
Anhui Xinke New Materials Co Ltd 5.19 +0.00 +0.00 20,874,251
Anxin Trust & Investment Co Ltd 13.91 -0.02 -0.14 21,889,508
Anyang Iron & Steel Inc 4.56 -0.10 -2.15 43,165,863
Anyuan Coal Industry Group Co Ltd 4.25 +0.02 +0.47 2,692,841

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.352 -0.25%
USD/INR 65.030 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.690 -0.08%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,743.00 Rs-134.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.61 $-0.14