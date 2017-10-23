Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: Straits Times Index

INDEX
Price
3,349.80
Today's Change
+9.07 (0.27%)
Open
3,348.66
Prev Close
3,340.73
Day's High 3,360.95
52-wk High 3,360.95
Day's Low 3,340.76
52-wk Low 2,760.97
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 2:39pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust 2.74 +0.02 +0.74 4,930,500
CapitaCommercial Trust 1.67 +0.01 +0.60 7,426,200
Capitaland Ltd 3.71 +0.00 +0.00 4,981,600
CapitaMall Trust 2.06 +0.02 +0.98 10,152,300
City Developments Ltd 12.65 -0.30 -2.32 2,666,300
Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd 2.05 +0.03 +1.49 8,168,100
DBS Group Holdings Ltd 21.95 +0.11 +0.50 2,961,900
Genting Singapore PLC 1.20 +0.00 +0.00 9,749,900
Global Logistic Properties Ltd 3.30 +0.01 +0.30 11,829,268
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd 0.38 +0.00 +1.32 30,256,300
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd 7.60 -0.03 -0.39 766,717
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust 0.46 +0.00 +1.11 14,425,800
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd 40.34 +0.19 +0.47 447,800
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd 66.31 +0.28 +0.42 294,800
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd 43.50 -0.12 -0.28 62,800
Keppel Corporation Ltd 7.41 +0.11 +1.51 8,231,400
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd 11.51 +0.02 +0.17 2,248,700
Sats Ltd 4.68 -0.01 -0.21 1,194,500
Sembcorp Industries Ltd 3.24 +0.02 +0.62 1,911,900
Singapore Airlines Ltd 10.26 +0.02 +0.20 434,700
Singapore Exchange Ltd 7.62 -0.02 -0.26 1,048,300
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd 2.75 +0.02 +0.73 4,139,100
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd 3.38 +0.00 +0.00 5,938,500
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd 3.74 -0.02 -0.53 15,421,400
StarHub Ltd 2.68 -0.02 -0.74 2,397,600
Thai Beverage PCL 0.98 +0.01 +1.56 17,941,400
United Overseas Bank Ltd 24.38 +0.09 +0.37 1,006,600
UOL Group Ltd 8.87 +0.03 +0.34 1,198,000
Wilmar International Ltd 3.33 +0.01 +0.30 2,134,500
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd 1.52 -0.00 -0.33 4,689,800
