Market Indices

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index

INDEX
Price
203.52
Today's Change
+0.64 (0.32%)
Open
203.11
Prev Close
202.88
Day's High 203.53
52-wk High 204.85
Day's Low 202.64
52-wk Low 162.12
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 1:14pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aareal Bank AG 35.37 -0.28 -0.77 54,324
adesso AG 51.00 -0.86 -1.66 2,323
adidas AG 189.30 +2.05 +1.09 188,749
Adler Real Estate AG 13.06 -0.12 -0.91 16,694
ADO PROPERTIES 41.63 -0.62 -1.48 10,861
ADVA AG Optical Networking 5.67 +0.02 +0.35 112,892
Aixtron SE 10.68 +0.04 +0.38 612,182
Allianz SE 197.45 +0.45 +0.23 284,202
alstria office Reit AG 12.28 +0.03 +0.20 34,943
Amadeus Fire AG 78.00 +0.50 +0.65 1,598
Aurelius AG 51.20 -1.79 -3.38 199,876
Aurubis AG 68.88 +0.11 +0.16 37,619
Axel Springer AG 58.15 +0.05 +0.09 49,932
BASF SE 90.93 +0.48 +0.53 411,550
Basler AG 175.00 +0.20 +0.11 1,259
Bauer AG 26.57 -0.34 -1.25 13,281
Bayer AG 118.05 +0.10 +0.08 443,092
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 86.52 +0.22 +0.25 317,731
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 74.77 +0.33 +0.44 8,292
Baywa AG 32.70 +0.29 +0.89 14,600
Bechtle AG 68.82 -0.16 -0.23 32,677
Beiersdorf AG 92.39 +0.37 +0.40 58,368
Bertrandt AG 82.83 -0.21 -0.25 3,648
bet at home com AG 121.80 +0.35 +0.29 4,016
Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG 53.73 +0.35 +0.66 1,425
Bilfinger SE 34.24 -0.36 -1.04 37,352
Biotest AG 22.72 -0.02 -0.09 30
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KgaA 7.34 -0.14 -1.87 142,526
Brenntag AG 48.04 -0.02 -0.04 40,922
CANCOM AG 65.30 +0.59 +0.91 10,572

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.85 +0.01 +0.02%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,733.00 Rs-144.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.62 $-0.13