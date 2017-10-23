Market Indices

Edition:
India

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe

INDEX
Price
316.83
Today's Change
-2.47 (-0.77%)
Open
318.25
Prev Close
319.30
Day's High 318.25
52-wk High 340.15
Day's Low 316.48
52-wk Low 216.97
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:14pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS 8.28 +0.04 +0.49 1,740,997
Agora SA 16.15 +0.16 +1.00 4,082
Akbank TAS 9.84 +0.25 +2.61 17,314,190
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 12.18 +0.11 +0.91 153,102
AKIS G 3.09 +0.02 +0.65 282,179
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS 13.06 +0.01 +0.08 280,534
AKSA E 3.42 +0.03 +0.88 2,052,382
Alarko Holding AS 7.33 +0.11 +1.52 2,080,796
Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS 1.33 -0.01 -0.75 3,948,336
ALIOR 70.93 +0.86 +1.23 25,572
Alkim Alkali Kimya AS 24.80 +0.40 +1.64 189,224
ALTUSTFI 15.20 +0.02 +0.13 1,799
ALUMETAL 50.65 -0.48 -0.94 410
Amica Wronki SA 154.60 +1.60 +1.05 1,373
Amrest Holding SE 341.50 -9.00 -2.57 649
Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS 2.29 -0.01 -0.43 3,930,566
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS 21.56 +0.12 +0.56 227,661
Apator SA 29.40 -0.06 -0.20 3,724
Arcelik AS 23.10 +0.64 +2.85 3,020,014
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 28.92 +0.22 +0.77 3,330,455
Asseco Business Solutions SA 26.22 +0.00 +0.00 30
Asseco Poland SA 45.82 +0.48 +1.06 16,335
Astarta Holding NV 51.01 -0.55 -1.07 32,464
Aygaz AS 15.78 +0.08 +0.51 452,603
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA 69.99 -0.77 -1.09 2,192
Bank Millennium SA 7.63 -0.02 -0.26 136,654
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA 125.35 +0.35 +0.28 2,185,992
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS 24.92 -0.08 -0.32 586,657
Benefit Systems SA 1,005.00 -15.00 -1.47 48
Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 4.51 +0.03 +0.67 3,501,995

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,733.00 Rs-144.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.60 $-0.15