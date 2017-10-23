Edition:
India

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire)

INDEX
Price
184.77
Today's Change
-0.33 (-0.18%)
Open
184.87
Prev Close
185.10
Day's High 185.07
52-wk High 186.92
Day's Low 184.39
52-wk Low 138.59
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:13pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
A2A SpA 1.44 -0.01 -0.69 1,839,145
Aalberts Industries NV 41.42 +0.02 +0.05 73,862
Aareal Bank AG 35.33 -0.32 -0.90 60,621
Aarhuskarlshamn AB 640.50 -3.50 -0.54 11,347
AB Fagerhult 109.75 +2.00 +1.86 5,705
AB Science SA 9.08 +0.02 +0.22 47,484
ABB LTD N 25.05 +0.06 +0.24 1,594,250
ABC AR 6.29 +0.05 +0.80 35,571
ABENGOA B 0.01 +0.00 +0.00 7,714,292
Abertis Infraestructuras SA 18.99 -0.08 -0.39 1,415,839
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA 5.76 +0.04 +0.70 33,528
ABLYNX 16.41 +0.04 +0.21 103,283
ABN AMRO GROUP 26.42 -0.25 -0.92 603,561
ACADEMEDIA 64.25 +0.25 +0.39 11,346
Acando AB 29.70 +0.30 +1.02 64,371
ACCELL 25.95 +0.19 +0.76 24,918
Acciona SA 67.71 +0.07 +0.10 38,053
Accor SA 41.78 +0.19 +0.47 295,361
Acea SpA 13.88 -0.21 -1.49 25,772
Acerinox SA 12.45 +0.05 +0.40 215,619
Ackermans en van Haaren NV 145.75 +0.40 +0.28 6,783
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA 33.10 -0.20 -0.60 134,056
Addtech AB 173.50 -0.50 -0.29 15,090
ADECCO N 77.50 +0.55 +0.71 169,743
adesso AG 51.01 -0.85 -1.64 2,500
adidas AG 188.95 +1.70 +0.91 227,371
Adler Real Estate AG 13.13 -0.05 -0.34 24,442
ADO PROPERTIES 41.51 -0.75 -1.76 13,558
ADVA AG Optical Networking 5.70 +0.05 +0.92 124,438
Aedifica SA 81.89 -0.11 -0.13 4,835

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.310 -0.30%
USD/INR 65 -0.05%
GBP/INR 85.599 -0.18%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.90 +0.06 +0.12%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,432.00 Rs-122.00
MCX Silver Rs39,725.00 Rs-152.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.64 $-0.11