Market Indices

Thomson Reuters Equity France Index

INDEX
Price
179.61
Today's Change
+0.45 (0.25%)
Open
179.24
Prev Close
179.16
Day's High 179.61
52-wk High 180.12
Day's Low 178.98
52-wk Low 142.31
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:14pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
AB Science SA 9.08 +0.02 +0.22 44,345
ABC AR 6.29 +0.05 +0.80 30,816
Accor SA 41.80 +0.22 +0.52 261,341
Aeroports de Paris SA 140.25 +0.40 +0.29 13,465
AFFINE R.E. 16.58 +0.06 +0.36 8,421
Air France KLM SA 13.19 +0.22 +1.66 1,077,040
Air Liquide SA 105.85 +0.90 +0.86 352,680
AIRBUS GROUP 81.69 +0.97 +1.20 377,748
AKKA TECHNOLOG. 50.60 -0.40 -0.78 4,300
ALBIOM 19.94 +0.10 +0.50 9,891
ALPES 27.60 -0.05 -0.18 2,337
Alstom SA 35.11 -0.09 -0.26 135,575
ALTAMI 15.52 -0.24 -1.52 6,577
Altarea SCA 194.00 -0.90 -0.46 3,004
Alten SA 74.71 +0.13 +0.17 4,735
Altran Technologies SA 16.05 +0.03 +0.16 34,896
AMUNDI AIW 70.60 -0.20 -0.28 32,796
ANF Immobilier SA 22.10 -0.08 -0.36 2,713
Arkema SA 106.40 +0.35 +0.33 112,072
AROUNDTOWN 5.84 +0.06 +1.04 435,378
Assystem SA 33.55 -0.15 -0.45 6,643
ATEME 17.81 -0.14 -0.78 11,775
Atos SA 132.00 +1.10 +0.84 71,674
AUBAY 35.11 +0.17 +0.49 5,951
AVANQUEST SOFTW. 0.49 +0.02 +4.45 3,934,918
AVIATION LATECOE 5.58 +0.02 +0.36 70,879
Axa SA 25.52 +0.05 +0.20 1,289,830
AXWAY 23.10 -0.50 -2.12 3,572
Beneteau SA 15.02 +0.17 +1.18 12,905
BIGBEN INTERACTI 11.98 +0.41 +3.54 22,992

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.85 +0.01 +0.02%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Market News

Business News

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.62 $-0.13