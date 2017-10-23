Market Indices

Edition:
India

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index

INDEX
Price
147.79
Today's Change
+0.04 (0.03%)
Open
147.77
Prev Close
147.75
Day's High 147.84
52-wk High 148.81
Day's Low 147.51
52-wk Low 130.42
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:14pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3i Group PLC 940.50 -4.50 -0.48 127,256
888 Holdings PLC 243.30 -2.10 -0.86 153,858
A.G.Barr PLC 625.00 -2.50 -0.40 6,059
AA PLC 159.82 -0.18 -0.11 1,127,450
Abcam PLC 993.00 -8.00 -0.80 114,112
ACACIA MIN 191.40 -3.40 -1.75 471,632
Admiral Group PLC 1,919.00 -2.00 -0.10 47,842
Aggreko PLC 911.50 +17.00 +1.90 130,733
ALDERMORE (WI) 303.90 -1.10 -0.36 192,604
ALLIED 170.25 -2.50 -1.45 47,973
Anglo American PLC 1,435.70 +3.70 +0.26 994,058
Antofagasta PLC 997.50 -2.50 -0.25 282,117
AO WOR 111.25 +0.25 +0.23 12,271
ARROW GLOBAL 410.75 -4.25 -1.02 42,836
ASCENTIAL 346.50 -1.30 -0.37 41,856
Ashmore Group PLC 374.70 +1.20 +0.32 153,126
Ashtead Group PLC 1,882.00 +3.00 +0.16 153,594
Associated British Foods PLC 3,342.00 +17.00 +0.51 81,736
Assura Group Ltd 61.07 -0.93 -1.50 292,535
AstraZeneca PLC 5,175.00 +13.00 +0.25 243,114
AUTO TRAD (WI) 363.10 +0.90 +0.25 650,663
AVEVA Group PLC 2,477.00 +22.00 +0.90 10,907
Aviva PLC 505.50 +0.00 +0.00 1,269,794
B SKY B 935.00 -4.00 -0.43 1,781,139
B&M EUROPEAN 401.80 +1.10 +0.27 565,101
Babcock International Group PLC 827.00 +5.00 +0.61 213,600
BAE Systems PLC 599.50 +3.00 +0.50 1,723,602
Balfour Beatty PLC 265.40 -3.50 -1.30 320,479
Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC 3,444.00 -2.00 -0.06 4,669
Barclays PLC 194.65 -1.05 -0.54 5,446,910

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.85 +0.01 +0.02%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,733.00 Rs-144.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.62 $-0.13