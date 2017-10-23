Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index

INDEX
Price
314.58
Today's Change
-1.02 (-0.32%)
Open
316.21
Prev Close
315.60
Day's High 316.56
52-wk High 318.33
Day's Low 313.72
52-wk Low 235.40
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:09pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
21 Holdings Ltd 2.51 -0.01 -0.40 10,740,020
361 Degrees International Ltd 3.07 +0.07 +2.33 14,022,000
3SBIO 13.98 -0.08 -0.57 2,949,000
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 140.60 +0.50 +0.36 2,475,378
Addchance Holdings Ltd 0.41 -0.00 -1.20 11,510,000
Agile Property Holdings Ltd 11.82 -0.10 -0.84 6,770,750
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 3.62 -0.03 -0.82 115,391,267
Agritrade Resources Ltd 2.06 -0.06 -2.83 3,735,000
AGTech Holdings Ltd 1.42 -0.01 -0.70 1,456,000
AIA Group Ltd 59.20 -1.00 -1.66 26,781,902
Air China Ltd 6.57 -0.14 -2.09 6,143,834
Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd 3.35 -0.05 -1.47 654,000
Allied Cement Holdings Ltd 0.63 +0.00 +0.00 3,174,000
Allied Properties (HK) Ltd 1.67 -0.01 -0.60 364,000
Alltronics Holdings Ltd 2.75 +0.01 +0.36 944,602
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 6.73 -0.14 -2.04 22,095,086
Angang Steel Co Ltd 7.07 -0.04 -0.56 6,626,000
Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 34.55 +0.15 +0.44 13,741,864
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd 6.05 +0.02 +0.33 840,000
ANTA Sports Products Ltd 34.00 +1.20 +3.66 6,178,214
Anton Oilfield Services Group 0.88 -0.01 -1.12 15,310,000
APT Satellite Holdings Ltd 3.74 +0.02 +0.54 359,000
Artel Solutions Group Holdings Ltd 1.33 -0.03 -2.21 3,322,500
Asia Orient Holdings Ltd 2.18 -0.01 -0.46 104,659
Asia Standard International Group Ltd 2.16 +0.01 +0.47 452,000
ASM Pacific Technology Ltd 116.50 -0.70 -0.60 1,941,321
ASR Holdings Ltd 2.20 +0.00 +0.00 935,000
Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd 5.22 +0.02 +0.38 765,000
AVIC International Holding (HK) Ltd 0.54 +0.02 +3.85 25,394,000
Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd 4.61 -0.04 -0.86 8,445,000

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

