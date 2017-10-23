Edition:
India

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity India Index

INDEX
Price
1,243.05
Today's Change
+4.23 (0.34%)
Open
1,242.29
Prev Close
1,238.82
Day's High 1,246.28
52-wk High 1,249.18
Day's Low 1,236.23
52-wk Low 915.95
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:15pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3M India Ltd 14,346.35 -33.55 -0.23 908
8K MILES 539.95 +40.50 +8.11 716,185
Aarti Drugs Ltd 536.00 +2.35 +0.44 11,440
Aarti Industries Ltd 895.10 -3.50 -0.39 31,069
Aban Offshore Ltd 182.95 -0.50 -0.27 437,581
ABB Ltd 1,333.85 -6.50 -0.48 64,910
Abbott India Ltd 4,149.75 -85.05 -2.01 818
ACC Ltd 1,781.00 +15.85 +0.90 318,547
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd 1,437.45 -16.55 -1.14 1,584
Adani Enterprises Ltd 126.95 +1.35 +1.07 4,877,150
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 407.05 +5.65 +1.41 4,555,429
Adani Power Ltd 30.45 +1.40 +4.82 11,771,082
ADANI TRANSM 228.90 +2.25 +0.99 2,044,336
ADITYA BIRL 147.15 -1.75 -1.18 348,302
ADVANCED ENZY 261.70 -3.80 -1.43 97,272
Aegis Logistics Ltd 234.95 +11.80 +5.29 810,837
Agro Tech Foods Ltd 512.80 -2.70 -0.52 3,739
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd 287.15 +0.00 +0.00 13,566
AIA Engineering Ltd 1,405.05 -2.50 -0.18 24,941
Ajanta Pharma Ltd 1,172.20 -23.35 -1.95 126,254
ALEMBI 495.45 -5.75 -1.15 51,661
ALKEM LABORA 1,863.30 +33.05 +1.81 19,106
Allahabad Bank 65.70 +0.60 +0.92 1,475,140
Allcargo Logistics Ltd 169.75 +1.00 +0.59 173,790
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd 691.70 +9.70 +1.42 336,842
Ambuja Cements Ltd 281.80 +7.75 +2.83 3,075,417
Anant Raj Industries Ltd 55.25 +2.75 +5.24 2,049,996
Andhra Bank 54.65 +0.40 +0.74 2,370,393
Apar Industries Ltd 766.05 -13.05 -1.68 37,465
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd 1,859.25 -69.40 -3.60 20,586

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.305 -0.31%
USD/INR 64.990 -0.06%
GBP/INR 85.514 -0.28%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 52.15 +0.31 +0.60%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,437.00 Rs-117.00
MCX Silver Rs39,748.00 Rs-129.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.78 $0.03