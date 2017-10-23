Edition:
India

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index

INDEX
Price
152.53
Today's Change
+1.24 (0.82%)
Open
152.01
Prev Close
151.29
Day's High 152.67
52-wk High 152.67
Day's Low 152.01
52-wk Low 113.41
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 1:09pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
77 Bank Ltd 2,827.00 +20.00 +0.71 125,400
ABC-Mart Inc 5,710.00 +0.00 +0.00 173,300
ABIST 4,235.00 -10.00 -0.24 14,400
Access Co Ltd 926.00 +5.00 +0.54 256,800
Achilles Corp 2,273.00 +58.00 +2.62 27,300
Acom Co Ltd 469.00 +1.00 +0.21 2,643,100
Activia Properties Inc 445,500.00 -1,000.00 -0.22 1,120
Adeka Corp 1,981.00 +9.00 +0.46 198,800
Advan Co Ltd 1,045.00 +6.00 +0.58 141,700
Advance Residence Investment Corp 264,700.00 -800.00 -0.30 1,729
Advantest Corp 2,419.00 +11.00 +0.46 2,702,800
Adways Inc 481.00 +2.00 +0.42 174,200
Aeon Co Ltd 1,733.00 -10.00 -0.57 2,251,700
Aeon Credit Service Co Ltd 2,466.00 +23.00 +0.94 336,800
Aeon Delight Co Ltd 4,175.00 +10.00 +0.24 48,000
Aeon Fantasy Co Ltd 4,185.00 +150.00 +3.72 73,400
Aeon Mall Co Ltd 2,012.00 -11.00 -0.54 547,400
AEON R 116,300.00 -700.00 -0.60 2,574
AERIA 1,890.00 +13.00 +0.69 926,100
Ahresty Corp 1,009.00 +31.00 +3.17 550,800
Ai Holdings Corp 2,672.00 -24.00 -0.89 241,800
Aica Kogyo Co Ltd 3,735.00 +25.00 +0.67 134,900
Aichi Bank Ltd 6,970.00 +80.00 +1.16 7,000
Aichi Corp 811.00 +4.00 +0.50 127,700
Aichi Steel Corp 4,505.00 +10.00 +0.22 44,200
Aida Engineering Ltd 1,327.00 +15.00 +1.14 422,200
Aiful Corp 395.00 +2.00 +0.51 5,098,500
AIMING 750.00 +83.00 +12.44 1,712,800
Ain Pharmaciez Inc 7,400.00 -120.00 -1.60 238,000
Aiphone Co Ltd 1,868.00 +26.00 +1.41 11,800

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.58 $-0.17