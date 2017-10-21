Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America

INDEX
Price
356.45
Today's Change
-1.77 (-0.49%)
Open
357.30
Prev Close
358.22
Day's High 359.41
52-wk High 367.99
Day's Low 356.45
52-wk Low 266.23
Data as of Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 3:32am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones Habitat SA 915.00 -- -- --
AES Gener SA 222.31 -- -- --
AES TIETE E 13.95 -- -- --
Aguas Andinas SA 410.24 -- -- --
Alfa SAB de CV 20.15 -- -- --
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA 18.54 -- -- --
ALLIAR 16.75 -- -- --
Alpargatas SA 17.90 -- -- --
Alpek SAB de CV 20.38 -- -- --
Alsea SAB de CV 0.00 -58.66 -100.00 0
Aluar Aluminio Argentino SAIC 13.25 -- -- --
ALUPAR 18.40 -- -- --
AMBEV ON 21.53 -- -- --
America Movil SAB de CV 18.20 -- -- --
ANIMA 23.10 -- -- --
Antarchile SA 10,638.00 -- -- --
Arca Continental SAB de CV 123.06 -- -- --
Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA 53.45 -- -- --
AUTOPI 112.00 -- -- --
Axtel SAB de CV 0.00 -4.08 -100.00 0
B2W Companhia Global Do Varejo 22.51 -- -- --
Banco ABC Brasil SA 18.05 -- -- --
Banco Bradesco SA 34.12 -- -- --
Banco Bradesco SA 35.94 -- -- --
Banco de Chile 96.90 -- -- --
Banco de Credito e Inversiones 42,243.00 -- -- --
Banco do Brasil SA 37.51 -- -- --
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA 15.16 -- -- --
Banco Hipotecario SA 9.10 -- -- --
Banco Macro SA 217.40 -- -- --

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

