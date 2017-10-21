Edition:
India

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity US Index

INDEX
Price
229.49
Today's Change
+1.18 (0.52%)
Open
229.06
Prev Close
228.31
Day's High 229.53
52-wk High 229.53
Day's Low 228.95
52-wk Low 184.96
Data as of Sat Oct 21, 2017 | 3:34am IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
**SEE<HGV>D-15 -- -- -- --
**SEE<PK>D-15 -- -- -- --
1st Source Corp 52.20 -- -- --
3D Systems Corp 12.00 -- -- --
3M Co 221.32 -- -- --
8POINT3 ENER ORD 15.51 -- -- --
8x8 Inc 12.40 -- -- --
A. O. Smith Corp 61.59 -- -- --
A. Schulman Inc 36.25 -- -- --
A10 NE 7.54 -- -- --
AAON Inc 34.60 -- -- --
AAR Corp 38.76 -- -- --
Aaron's Inc 42.74 -- -- --
Abaxis Inc 47.04 -- -- --
Abbott Laboratories 56.32 -- -- --
ABBVIE 96.10 -- -- --
ABENGOA YILD P 21.76 -- -- --
ABEONA THERA ORD 19.00 -- -- --
Abercrombie & Fitch Co 13.76 -- -- --
Abiomed Inc 174.62 -- -- --
ABM Industries Inc 42.63 -- -- --
Abraxas Petroleum Corp 1.96 -- -- --
ACACIA COMMNCTNS 44.93 -- -- --
ACADIA HEALTHCRE 44.45 -- -- --
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 36.32 -- -- --
Acadia Realty Trust 29.43 -- -- --
ACCELERATE DIAGN 19.85 -- -- --
ACCELERON PHARMA 36.57 -- -- --
Accenture PLC 139.49 -- -- --
ACCO Brands Corp 12.85 -- -- --

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.305 -0.31%
USD/INR 64.990 -0.06%
GBP/INR 85.514 -0.28%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 52.15 +0.31 +0.60%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,437.00 Rs-117.00
MCX Silver Rs39,748.00 Rs-129.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.78 $0.03