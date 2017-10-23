Market Indices

Edition:
India

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index

INDEX
Price
868.92
Today's Change
+1.63 (0.19%)
Open
867.46
Prev Close
867.29
Day's High 869.88
52-wk High 875.60
Day's Low 867.20
52-wk Low 735.14
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:20pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
ACCPROP 551.00 -4.00 -0.72 8
Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd 5,853.00 +73.00 +1.26 5,295
Advtech Ltd 1,795.00 -30.00 -1.64 55,012
AECI Ltd 10,460.00 +46.00 +0.44 27,099
AFORBES 704.00 -1.00 -0.14 102,643
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd 11,334.00 -43.00 -0.38 125,637
ALTRON A 1,230.00 -44.00 -3.45 8,773
Anglo American Platinum Ltd 36,855.00 +11.00 +0.03 21,284
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 13,150.00 +250.00 +1.94 922,266
Arrowhead Properties Ltd 826.00 -2.00 -0.24 1,178,293
ASCENDIS 1,823.00 -49.00 -2.62 10,268
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd 32,065.00 +328.00 +1.03 156,850
Assore Ltd 29,681.00 +4.00 +0.01 25,522
Astral Foods Ltd 19,453.00 +553.00 +2.93 45,607
ATTACQ 1,886.00 -13.00 -0.68 77,235
Avi Ltd 9,610.00 +30.00 +0.31 92,802
B-AFRICA 14,390.00 +297.00 +2.11 513,090
Barloworld Ltd 13,070.00 +56.00 +0.43 18,360
BIDCORP 30,950.00 +182.00 +0.59 50,722
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd 1,719.00 +25.00 +1.48 1,764,162
Brait SE 5,301.00 -89.00 -1.65 523,025
CAPEVI 844.00 -1.00 -0.12 67,181
Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd 93,438.00 +1,338.00 +1.45 19,687
Cashbuild Ltd 38,504.00 +876.00 +2.33 84
CIL 1,150.00 +1.00 +0.09 17,796
City Lodge Hotels Ltd 12,846.00 +166.00 +1.31 11,987
Clicks Group Ltd 15,604.00 +104.00 +0.67 55,563
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd 7,349.00 -16.00 -0.22 133,773
Curro Holdings Ltd 3,887.00 +8.00 +0.21 40,410
Datatec Ltd 5,786.00 -44.00 -0.75 77,577

