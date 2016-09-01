Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CK Hutchison says European Commission approves plan to merge its Italian mobile unit Vimpelcom's<0001.HK>

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>: European commission approves the joint venture of 3 Italia S.P.A. and wind acquisition holdings finance S.P.A. <0001.HK> . Says on 1 September 2016, the commission announced its decision to approve the transaction . Says transaction expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2016 .

CK Hutchison says HY net profit HK$14.92 bln<0001.HK>

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>: Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0001.HK> . Says interim dividend per share hk$0.735 . HY total revenue hk$ 180.511 billion versus hk$197.02 billion a year ago . HY net profit hk$14.92 billion up 3% . Retail division plans net openings of over 800 stores in H2 2016, with 65% under health and beauty format in mainland and certain Asian countries . Group's current businesses both in the UK and in Europe are expected to continue to generate stable and reasonable returns" . Cautiously optimistic in the group's future prospects .

CK Hutchison updates on O2 UK mobile bid<0001.HK>

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd <0001.HK>: Commission announced its decision to prohibit the transaction under the European union merger regulation . Refers to potential acquisition of O2 UK subscription by co-investors of shares in the combined business of 3 UK and O2 UK . Company is studying the commission's decision . As a result of the commission's decision, and as the conditions precedent to completion of the transaction will not be waived or satisfied . Company studying commission's decision; will consider all options including possibility of an appeal against the decision to European Union General Court . Purchase agreement will terminate on 30 June 2016 .

Spain's Telefonica sticks to dividend policy after EU veto of O2 sale

Spain's Telefonica :Says it was sticking to its dividend policy and its financial targets after the European veto of the sale of its 02 unit to Hutchison <0001.HK>.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd - EU antitrust regulators to block Hutchison's O2 deal - sources - Reuters News

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:European Union antitrust regulators will veto CK Hutchison Holdings's 10.3-billion-pound ($14.9 billion) bid to become Britain's biggest mobile operator, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday. - RTRS.The European Commission will this week seek the green light from national competition agencies for its decision, the people said.Such a move is usually a formality. Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, had faced an uphill battle getting EU clearance for its proposed buy of Telefonica's UK mobile unit O2.A package of concessions designed to boost smaller rivals failed to address Commission concerns that the deal may result in higher prices for consumers and less competition in Britain, the people said.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd - EU regulators extend Hutchison, Vimpelcom deal probe by a week - Reuters News

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:European Union antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into a plan by CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile businesses after the companies asked for more time. - RTRS.The European Commission said it would now decide by Aug. 18 instead of Aug. 10 whether to clear the 21.8 billion euro ($24.6 billion) deal, which would create a stronger player to Telecom Italia and Vodafone.The deal faces stringent scrutiny because it would reduce the number of Italian mobile network operators to three from four.Hutchison is already facing an uphill battle to get EU approval for a similar four-to-three acquisition in the UK."The deadline was extended at the parties' request, as allowed for by the Merger Regulation," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd - Lengthy EU investigation seen for Hutchison's Italian deal- source - Reuters

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:CK Hutchison Holdings' plan to combine its Italian subsidiary with a Vimpelcom unit is expected to come under extensive EU scrutiny once a preliminary review ends, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday - RTRS.The companies however plan to offer concessions during this phase to allay the European Commission's concerns, the person said.The Commission, which is now examining the deal in a preliminary review, last week flagged its concerns about possible price hikes because the merger will reduce the number of mobile network operators in Italy from four to three.The EU competition authority's initial assessment is scheduled to end on March 11. A full-scale investigation could take up to five months. Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.While the proposed combination of Hutchison's 3 Italia SpA and Vimpelcom's WIND Telecommunicazioni will create a player broadly equal to Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and Vodafone VOD.L, it will also mean one fewer network operator in Italy and thus less competition.European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has adopted a tougher line regarding consolidation in the sector after previous four-to-three telecoms deals resulted in higher phone bills for consumers but not significantly higher investments by the companies.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd - EU flags mobile price concerns over Hutchison's Italy move - Reuters

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:EU antitrust regulators have flagged concerns about possible price hikes if CK Hutchison Holdings' Italian unit merges with a Vimpelcom unit, cutting Italy's mobile network operators from four to three - RTRS.The proposed combination of Hutchison's 3 Italia SpA and Vimpelcom's WIND Telecommunicazioni will create a player broadly equal to Telecom Italia and Vodafone.Competition regulators fear such a reduction could drive up prices for phone users as Hutchison's telecoms units in Europe are often seen as undercutting rivals to grab market share.The EU competition watchdog also asked Hutchison's rivals if the combined entity would have an incentive to roll out a newer and faster fourth-generation (4G/LTE) mobile network, an argument cited by the companies for the merger.The questionnaire sent to rival players in Italy also asked if a price hike by the merged company would prompt Telecom Italia and Vodafone to do the same.Hutchison is expected to offer concessions such as frequencies and network access to rivals in order to secure EU approval for the deal in line with its previous deals in Austria and Ireland, according to antitrust experts.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd - EU Sets Out Objections to Hutchison's $14 Billion Telefónica U.K. Deal - Dow Jones

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:European Union has sent CK Hutchison Holdings a statement setting out its objections over the company's planned $14 bln takeover of Telefonica SA's O2, according to people familiar with the matter, on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices and less choice for U.K. consumers - DJ.European Commission, the bloc's top antitrust regulator, has said the sale of O2 to Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's conglomerate Hutchison would create the largest mobile-network operator in the U.K., potentially removing an important competitor. - DJ.Commission opened a full-blown investigation into the telecoms deal in Oct - DJ.O2 is Britain's 2nd-largest mobile operator, and Hutchison already owns the 4th largest operator, 3 U.K. - DJ.In a statement, Hutchison's managing director Canning Fok on Thursday defended the deal, saying it would be willing to sell fractional ownership stakes in its U.K. mobile network to competitors - DJ.Mr. Fok also said the consolidation of the two companies would lead to a five-year price freeze for consumers and that the merged entity would invest GBP5 bln in the business during that time. Telefónica also said in November that it expected the commission to approve the deal - DJ.It isn't uncommon for the commission to send companies a statement of objections in big merger cases, especially if the acquiring firm hasn't managed to assuage the regulator's concerns since opening the full-blown investigation into the deal - DJ.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd - EU regulators reject UK bid to examine Hutchison's O2 takeover bid - Reuters

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:EU antitrust regulators rejected on Friday a request by Britain's competition authority to examine Hutchison Whampoa's 0001.HK 10.3-billion-pound ($15.5 billion) bid for British mobile unit O2, saying an EU review would ensure uniform rules - RTRS."The (European) Commission concluded that, given its extensive experience in assessing cases in this sector - RTRS.it was better placed to deal with the transaction and ensure consistency in the application of merger control rules in the mobile telecommunications sectors across the European Economic Area," the EU executive said. - RTRS.The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had said it was more qualified than the EU enforcer to scrutinise Hutchison's bid to create the biggest mobile operator in Britain by merging its Three UK unit with Telefonica's TEF.MC O2. - RTRS.