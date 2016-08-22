Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eurocrane China Co Ltd <603966.SS>:Says it set up a wholly owned intelligent technology unit in Suzhou and registered capital of 50 million yuan .Says it set up a shanghai-based industry development JV with a registered capital of 150 million yuan and hold 15 percent stake in the JV .

Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd <0003.HK>: Hk & China gas-preliminary announcement of 2016 interim results <0003.HK> . Says directors have declared an interim dividend of HK12 cents per share . HY net profit HK$ 4.331 billion versus HK$4.20 billion a year ago . HY revenue after fuel costs adjustment HK$14.16 billion versus HK$15.08 billion . Predicts steady growth in its number of customers in Hong Kong during 2016 . Territory's economy is facing downward pressures with weakening internal demand and consumer spending" . In China, "increasing risk of a global economic downturn is impacting production for export" . Growth in gas sales of the group's mainland city-gas businesses is weakening" .