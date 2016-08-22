Edition:
India

Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (0003.HK)

0003.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$14.90
Open
HK$14.86
Day's High
HK$14.88
Day's Low
HK$14.80
Volume
4,219,261
Avg. Vol
9,395,720
52-wk High
HK$15.27
52-wk Low
HK$12.27

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eurocrane China sets up JV in Shanghai and wholly owned unit in Suzhou
11:07am IST 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eurocrane China Co Ltd <603966.SS>:Says it set up a wholly owned intelligent technology unit in Suzhou and registered capital of 50 million yuan .Says it set up a shanghai-based industry development JV with a registered capital of 150 million yuan and hold 15 percent stake in the JV .  Full Article

Hong Kong and China Gas reports HY net profit of HK$ 4.33 bln<0003.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd <0003.HK>: Hk & China gas-preliminary announcement of 2016 interim results <0003.HK> . Says directors have declared an interim dividend of HK12 cents per share . HY net profit HK$ 4.331 billion versus HK$4.20 billion a year ago . HY revenue after fuel costs adjustment HK$14.16 billion versus HK$15.08 billion . Predicts steady growth in its number of customers in Hong Kong during 2016 . Territory's economy is facing downward pressures with weakening internal demand and consumer spending" . In China, "increasing risk of a global economic downturn is impacting production for export" . Growth in gas sales of the group's mainland city-gas businesses is weakening" .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd News

» More 0003.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials