PCCW Ltd (0008.HK)

0008.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$4.32
Open
HK$4.33
Day's High
HK$4.33
Day's Low
HK$4.29
Volume
4,754,535
Avg. Vol
7,688,397
52-wk High
HK$4.97
52-wk Low
HK$4.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pccw announces placing of share stapled units of the Hkt Trust and Hkt Limited
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

PCCW Ltd <0008.HK> : Placing Of Share Stapled Units Of The Hkt Trust And Hkt Limited . Vendor and company entered into placing agreement with placing agent . Gross proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$8.534 billion . Placing agent to procure placees to purchase, or failing which to purchase itself, ssus to be sold by vendor, at hk$10.15 per ssu . Co intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes of group including further investments in core businesses of media and solutions .Vendor is Cas Holding No. 1 Limited.  Full Article

PCCW says unit entered agreement for acquisition of interest in STX Filmworks<0008.HK>
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

PCCW Ltd <0008.HK>: PCCW media limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company entered into a legally binding agreement . Agreement for the acquisition of an equity interest in stx filmworks, inc . Deal for consideration of US$25 million .  Full Article

STX Entertainment says received strategic investments from PCCW, Tencent
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

STX Entertainment :Received significant strategic investments from PCCW and Tencent Holdings.  Full Article

PCCW says HY core revenue increased by 2% to hk$18.41 bln<0008.HK>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

PCCW Ltd <0008.HK>: ...more interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <0008.HK> . HY core revenue increased by 2% to hk$18.41 billion . Says HY core profit attributable to equity holders of the company decreased by 11% to hk$1.04 billion . Says interim dividend of 8.16 hk cents per ordinary share .  Full Article

PCCW Ltd News

Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek invest in PCCW OTT

Aug 10 Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd has struck a deal to bring in Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek in as investors in its internet media and entertainment unit, the company said Thursday.

Earnings vs. Estimates

