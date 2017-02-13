PCCW Ltd <0008.HK> : Placing Of Share Stapled Units Of The Hkt Trust And Hkt Limited . Vendor and company entered into placing agreement with placing agent . Gross proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$8.534 billion . Placing agent to procure placees to purchase, or failing which to purchase itself, ssus to be sold by vendor, at hk$10.15 per ssu . Co intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes of group including further investments in core businesses of media and solutions .Vendor is Cas Holding No. 1 Limited.