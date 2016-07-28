Hang Lung Group Ltd (0010.HK)
0010.HK on Hong Kong Stock
28.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
28.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+0.35%)
HK$0.10 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
HK$28.25
HK$28.25
Open
HK$28.25
HK$28.25
Day's High
HK$28.50
HK$28.50
Day's Low
HK$28.05
HK$28.05
Volume
379,753
379,753
Avg. Vol
689,298
689,298
52-wk High
HK$35.90
HK$35.90
52-wk Low
HK$26.15
HK$26.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hang Lung Group posts HY net profit of HK$ 1.79 bln<0010.HK>
Hang Lung Group Ltd <0010.HK>: 2016 interim results . HY turnover HK$ 6.610 billion versus HK$4.89 billion a year ago . HY net profit HK$ 1.79 billion versus HK$1.78 billion a year ago . Declared an interim dividend of HK19 cents per share for 2016 . Expected both mainland China and Hong Kong will continue to face the challenges in the second half of 2016 . Will continue to closely monitor residential property market in Hong Kong, and to sell some of residential units on hand . Long-term effect of brexit remains unclear, "although the immediate impact to business is unlikely to be significant" . Will also launch more promotion programs in order to help our tenants drive their sales . Full Article