Hang Lung Group Ltd <0010.HK>: 2016 interim results . HY turnover HK$ 6.610 billion versus HK$4.89 billion a year ago . HY net profit HK$ 1.79 billion versus HK$1.78 billion a year ago . Declared an interim dividend of HK19 cents per share for 2016 . Expected both mainland China and Hong Kong will continue to face the challenges in the second half of 2016 . Will continue to closely monitor residential property market in Hong Kong, and to sell some of residential units on hand . Long-term effect of brexit remains unclear, "although the immediate impact to business is unlikely to be significant" . Will also launch more promotion programs in order to help our tenants drive their sales .