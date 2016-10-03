Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hang Seng Bank Ltd declares third interim dividend of HK$1.10 per share

Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK> :Declared a third interim dividend in respect of year ending 31 december 2016 of hk$1.10 per share.

Hang Seng Bank posts HY attributable profit of HK$8.01 billion<0011.HK>

Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK>: Interim results 2016 <0011.HK> . HY attributable profit HK$8.01 billion versus HK$20.05 billion a year ago . Second interim dividend of HK$1.10 per share . Says common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.8%, tier 1 capital ratio of 18.1% and total capital ratio of 21.2%, at 30 June 2016 . Says "given the current economic challenges, our forecast for Hong Kong's 2016 full-year gdp growth is 1.3%" . Says "we expect 2016 full-year GDP growth on the Mainland to be 6.7%" .

Hang Seng Bank updates on management services agreement<0011.HK>

Hang Seng Bank Ltd <0011.HK>: Continuing connected transactions <0011.HK> . On 21 June 2016, hsic and hail entered into the pe investment management agreement for a term of 11 years. . Says inhk will provide the management services to hsic for a term of three years . On 21 June new management services agreement was entered into between Hang Seng Insurance Co and HSBC life (international) ltd .

AMS Public Transport says unit enters into HP agreements with Hang Seng Bank<0011.HK><0077.HK>

AMS Public Transport Holdings Ltd <0077.HK>: Says cml has received in aggregate net cash proceeds of approximately hk$12,711,000 from Hang Seng Bank . Says unit terminated the original HP agreements and entered into the latest HP agreements with Hang Seng Bank .