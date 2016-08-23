Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)
0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock
51.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.65 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
HK$52.50
Open
HK$52.45
Day's High
HK$52.45
Day's Low
HK$51.50
Volume
2,419,523
Avg. Vol
4,041,067
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Henderson Land Development Co HY profit HK$8.61 bln
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : HY net profit HK$8.61 billion versus HK$9.85 billion a year ago . Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK$0.42 per share . HY revenue HK$9.73 billion versus HK$11.02 billion a year ago ."Property market is expected to be stable and on upward path for the latter half of this year". Full Article
BRIEF-Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent