Henderson Land Development Co Ltd <0012.HK> : HY net profit HK$8.61 billion versus HK$9.85 billion a year ago . Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK$0.42 per share . HY revenue HK$9.73 billion versus HK$11.02 billion a year ago ."Property market is expected to be stable and on upward path for the latter half of this year".