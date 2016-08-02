Hysan Development Co Ltd (0014.HK)
37.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.20 (-0.53%)
HK$37.95
HK$37.60
HK$37.80
HK$37.60
773,056
928,081
HK$38.20
HK$31.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hysan Development Co says HY turnover up 2.7 pct year-on-year<0014.HK>
Hysan Development Co Ltd <0014.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2016 <0014.hk> . HY turnover up 2.7% year-on-year . Steady performance expected for full year . Majority of 2016 expiring commercial leases already committed . Board of directors has declared a first interim dividend of HK 26 cents per share . HY Reported Profit Hk$899 Mln Vs Hk$2.29 Bln Last Year . Full Article
Hysan Development says Siu Chuen Lau to step down as CEO, deputy chairman<0014.HK>
Hysan Development Co Ltd <0014.HK>: More step down of deputy chairman and chief executive officer and re-designation of director <0014.HK> . Siu Chuen Lau, will step down from his positions as deputy chairman and chief executive officer of the company . Irene Yun Lien Lee, executive chairman of the company, will continue to lead the Hysan team in her executive role . Full Article
Fitch Rates Nan Fung's USD Senior Notes Final 'BBB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited's USD410 million 3.875% senior notes due 2027 a final rating of 'BBB'. Nan Fung Treasury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung; BBB/Stable). The notes are rated at the same level as Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating because they are guaranteed by the company. The assignment of the final rating