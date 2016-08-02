Edition:
India

Hysan Development Co Ltd (0014.HK)

0014.HK on Hong Kong Stock

37.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$37.95
Open
HK$37.60
Day's High
HK$37.80
Day's Low
HK$37.60
Volume
773,056
Avg. Vol
928,081
52-wk High
HK$38.20
52-wk Low
HK$31.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hysan Development Co says HY turnover up 2.7 pct year-on-year<0014.HK>
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Hysan Development Co Ltd <0014.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2016 <0014.hk> . HY turnover up 2.7% year-on-year . Steady performance expected for full year . Majority of 2016 expiring commercial leases already committed . Board of directors has declared a first interim dividend of HK 26 cents per share . HY Reported Profit Hk$899 Mln Vs Hk$2.29 Bln Last Year .  Full Article

Hysan Development says Siu Chuen Lau to step down as CEO, deputy chairman<0014.HK>
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Hysan Development Co Ltd <0014.HK>: More step down of deputy chairman and chief executive officer and re-designation of director <0014.HK> . Siu Chuen Lau, will step down from his positions as deputy chairman and chief executive officer of the company . Irene Yun Lien Lee, executive chairman of the company, will continue to lead the Hysan team in her executive role .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hysan Development Co Ltd News

Fitch Rates Nan Fung's USD Senior Notes Final 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited's USD410 million 3.875% senior notes due 2027 a final rating of 'BBB'. Nan Fung Treasury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung; BBB/Stable). The notes are rated at the same level as Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating because they are guaranteed by the company. The assignment of the final rating

» More 0014.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials