Hysan Development Co Ltd <0014.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2016 <0014.hk> . HY turnover up 2.7% year-on-year . Steady performance expected for full year . Majority of 2016 expiring commercial leases already committed . Board of directors has declared a first interim dividend of HK 26 cents per share . HY Reported Profit Hk$899 Mln Vs Hk$2.29 Bln Last Year .

Hysan Development Co Ltd <0014.HK>: More step down of deputy chairman and chief executive officer and re-designation of director <0014.HK> . Siu Chuen Lau, will step down from his positions as deputy chairman and chief executive officer of the company . Irene Yun Lien Lee, executive chairman of the company, will continue to lead the Hysan team in her executive role .