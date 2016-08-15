Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)
0016.HK on Hong Kong Stock
130.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-1.30 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
HK$132.00
Open
HK$132.00
Day's High
HK$132.00
Day's Low
HK$129.70
Volume
2,828,407
Avg. Vol
3,625,767
52-wk High
HK$136.90
52-wk Low
HK$96.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wong's International Holdings issues profit warning<0016.HK><0099.HK>
Wong's International Holdings Ltd <0099.HK>: Profit warning and possible joint venture termination in respect of One Harbour Square <0099.HK> . Expected result mainly attributable to decrease in the group's share of profit in group's property development joint venture . Discussing with Sun Hung Kai Properties a proposal to separate the parties' interests in One Harbour Square . Consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of co for the interim period is expected to record a significant decrease by approximately 57% . Discussions are ongoing and no binding agreements have yet been signed with SHKP" . Full Article
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties expects sales to slow after record year
* Total sales this yr projected at HK$41 bln vs HK$52.4 bln last yr