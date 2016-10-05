Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

New World Development says unit and Fortunate House Ltd entered into conditional agreement

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK> : Vendor,Catchy investments, agreed to sell and assign, sale share and sale loan . Deal at consideration of HK$285 million .Unit and fortunate house limited entered into a conditional agreement.

New World Development and Chow Tai Fook to form JV to buy, develop land in Shenzhen<0017.HK>

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture for acquisition and development of land in Qianhai, Shenzhen <0017.HK> . Company and CTFE entered into the heads of agreement relating to the joint venture for the project. . Company and CTFE were awarded a tender by Qianhai authority to acquire the land use rights of the land . Deal for at a consideration of RMB4.21 billion for the development of the project. . Project involves development of financial and commercial complex on land; land is planned for commercial use and will be granted for term of 40 yrs . "CTFE" Chow Tai Fook Enterprises .

New World Development to withdraw listing of the NWCL shares from stock exchange<0017.HK><0917.HK>

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Application has been made to the stock exchange for the withdrawal of listing of the nwcl shares from the stock exchange . Stock exchange approved the application for withdrawal of listing of nwcl shares from stock exchange with effect from 4 August .

New World Development updates on sale and purchase agreement<0017.HK><0659.HK>

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Gain arising from the disposal will be approximately HK$0.85 billion in the financial year ending 30 June 2016 . Units entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Consideration payable by the purchaser to the vendor is HK$3.75 billion . Sale and purchase agreement in respect of the disposal of Shine Fame and the assignment of debt .