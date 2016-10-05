Edition:
New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)

0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$12.00
Open
HK$12.00
Day's High
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.74
Volume
14,455,919
Avg. Vol
19,826,364
52-wk High
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

New World Development says unit and Fortunate House Ltd entered into conditional agreement
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK> : Vendor,Catchy investments, agreed to sell and assign, sale share and sale loan . Deal at consideration of HK$285 million .Unit and fortunate house limited entered into a conditional agreement.  Full Article

New World Development and Chow Tai Fook to form JV to buy, develop land in Shenzhen<0017.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture for acquisition and development of land in Qianhai, Shenzhen <0017.HK> . Company and CTFE entered into the heads of agreement relating to the joint venture for the project. . Company and CTFE were awarded a tender by Qianhai authority to acquire the land use rights of the land . Deal for at a consideration of RMB4.21 billion for the development of the project. . Project involves development of financial and commercial complex on land; land is planned for commercial use and will be granted for term of 40 yrs . "CTFE" Chow Tai Fook Enterprises .  Full Article

New World Development to withdraw listing of the NWCL shares from stock exchange<0017.HK><0917.HK>
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Application has been made to the stock exchange for the withdrawal of listing of the nwcl shares from the stock exchange . Stock exchange approved the application for withdrawal of listing of nwcl shares from stock exchange with effect from 4 August .  Full Article

New World Development updates on sale and purchase agreement<0017.HK><0659.HK>
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Gain arising from the disposal will be approximately HK$0.85 billion in the financial year ending 30 June 2016 . Units entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Consideration payable by the purchaser to the vendor is HK$3.75 billion . Sale and purchase agreement in respect of the disposal of Shine Fame and the assignment of debt .  Full Article

BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement

* Smart Future and Healthcare Assets Management entered into subscription agreement

