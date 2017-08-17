Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Swire Pacific posts HY net profit of HK$12.14 bln

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd <0019.HK>:Hy revenue HK$40,211 million, up 34 percent.Interim dividend declared of HK$1.00 per 'A' share and HK$0.20 per 'B' share.HY net profit HK$12,138 million versus HK$5,061 million.Trading conditions for our existing hotels are expected to be stable in second half of 2017.Our hotels in shanghai are expected to open by end of 2017.Retail rental income in the second half of 2017 is expected to be affected by the continued adjustments to the tenant mix.

Swire Pacific posts FY net profit of HK$ 9.64 bln

Swire Pacific Ltd <0019.HK> : FY net profit HK$ 9,644 million versus HK$13,429 million a year ago . FY revenue HK$ 62,389 million versus HK$60,885 million . Directors have declared second interim dividends of HK 110.0 cents per `A' share and HK 22.0 cents per `B' share . "In property division, high occupancy is expected to result in office rents being resilient in Hong Kong" . "In aviation division, operating environment for Cathay Pacific Group in 2017 is expected to remain challenging" . "Cargo market got off to a good start, but overcapacity is expected to persist" . "Retail trading conditions for our hotels are expected to remain difficult in 2017" . Beverages division expects sales volume in its franchise territories in Mainland China to grow modestly in 2017. . "In USA, beverages market is expected to grow moderately." . "demand for retail space is in hong kong expected to remain firm" . "In marine services division, industry conditions for spo are expected to remain difficult " . "Retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Guangzhou and Beijing property trading: and more briskly in Chengdu" . "For office and retial, in Guangzhou, office rents are expected to be stable in 2017" ."In Beijing, office rents are office expected to be weak in 2017".

Swire Pacific posts half-year net profit HK$5.06 billion<0019.HK>

Swire Pacific Ltd <0019.HK>: A Swire Pacific B-2016 interim results <0019.HK> . HY net profit HK$5.06 billion versus HK$7.98 billion . HY revenue HK$30.08 billion versus HK$31.63 billion . Given uncertain economic outlook, demand for office space is likely to be subdued in the second half of year . Declared first interim dividends of HK 100.0 cents per 'A' share . High occupancy in our properties is likely to underpin rents . Fall in retail sales in hong kong has made retailers more cautious . Residential leasing market is expected to be stable in the second half of 2016 . In the second half of 2016, retail sales are expected to grow modestly in mainland China. .

Swire Pacific says Swire Coca Cola-USA signed LOI with Coca Cola Company

Swire Pacific Ltd:A Swire Pacific b-Swire Coca Cola-USA expands territory.Swire Coca Cola-USA, a subsidiary within Swire pacific's beverages division, has signed a letter of intent.Loi with the Coca Cola Company-.Loi contemplates Swire Coca Cola-USA being granted additional territory rights in the pacific northwest of the United States.Loi also contemplates the acquisition of production facilities near Seattle and Portland and distribution facilities.Financial terms were not disclosed.Loi follows territory grants agreed, under which Swire Coca Cola- USA is to receive additional territories in Colorado and Arizona.