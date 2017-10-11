Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell sale shares of New Grade to Pace Ascend Limited ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wheelock And Co Ltd <0020.HK>:Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell to Pace Ascend Limited sale shares representing all issued shares of New Grade and the sale loan​.‍Total consideration receivable by Wharf Group from LVGEM Real Estate Investment group Is HK$9,000 million​.‍Expected that group will record attributable gain of about HK$2.8 billion​ due to transaction.

Wheelock and Co announces conditional declaration of special dividend

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wheelock And Co Ltd <0020.HK>:Declares a special dividend in form of wheelock distribution in specie of relevant I-Cable shares.I-Cable shares, being 914.7 million I-Cable shares registered in names of members of wheelock group.distributions in specie will be made in proportion of 44.63581 i-cable shares for every 100 wheelock shares then held..Upon completion of wheelock distribution in specie I-Cable will cease to be a subsidiary of Wheelock.Upon completion of wheelock distribution in specie it is expected that revenue of wheelock group will decrease.Announces conditional declaration of special dividend by distribution in specie of I-Cable shares.

Wheelock says half-year group core profit decreased to HK$5.1 billion<0020.HK>

Wheelock and Co Ltd <0020.HK>: Interim results announcement for the half-year period ended 30 June 2016 <0020.HK> . HY group core profit decreased to hk$5.1 billion since 2015's profit was mainly driven by the significant contribution from one bay east. . HY revenue HK$27.20 billion versus HK$28.65 billion . Interim dividend of 45.0 cents per share .

Wheelock unit acquires 65.2 million Wharf shares

Wheelock and Co Ltd:Unit acquired on open stock market an aggregate of 65.2 million Wharf shares during period from 4 May to 18 December.Deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$3.27 billion in cash.Consideration was satisfied on the respective settlement dates from internal resources.