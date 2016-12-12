Edition:
India

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd (0028.HK)

0028.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.70HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$5.75
Open
HK$5.76
Day's High
HK$5.80
Day's Low
HK$5.65
Volume
216,000
Avg. Vol
380,307
52-wk High
HK$7.13
52-wk Low
HK$4.03

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tian An China Investments Co says unit entered into agreement with Sen Long Real Estate Company Limited
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale share at consideration of hk$450 million . As a result of disposal, company will recognise an estimated gain of approximately hk$433.4 million . Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with purchaser .Vendor is best advantage limited and the purchaser is sen long real estate company limited.  Full Article

Dan Form Holdings updates on sale and purchase agreement
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Dan Form Holdings Co Ltd <0271.HK>: Offeror conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendors conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, being 452.9 million dan form shares . Offeror autobest holdings has no intention to terminate any employment of employees of co or to make significant changes to any employment . Vendors, offeror and tian an (as offeror's guarantor) entered into sale and purchase agreement . Deal for a total consideration of hk$1.25 billion .Application has been made by each of dan form and tian an for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 sept 2016 respectively.  Full Article

Tian An China Investments issues profit alert<0028.HK>
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Positive profit alert <0028.HK> . Net profit of the group for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 will show a significant increase . Expected result due to the disposal of certain listed shares .  Full Article

Tian An China Investments announces disposal of subsidiaries<0028.HK>
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Major transaction - disposal of subsidiaries <0028.HK> . Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into the Ace Mission agreement with the purchaser . vendor agreed to sell Full Choice share at the Full Choice consideration of hk$1.64 billion . unit entered into the Full Choice agreement with the purchaser Yangguangcheng Holdings Group limited . Ace mission deal for consideration of hk$771.3 million . As a result of Full Choice disposal, company will recognise an estimated gain of about hk$1.58 billion . as a result of the Ace Mission disposal, co will recognise an estimated gain of approximately hk$807.5 million .  Full Article

Tian An China Investments says unit entered into renewed leasing agreements<0028.HK><0086.HK>
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Unit entered into the renewed leasing agreements with Dalian uaf . Agreement to renew the term of each of the expiring leasing agreements . Unit entered into the 2016 leasing agreement VII with shkis . Agreement in relation to the leasing of office premises located in Tian An centre, Shanghai, the prc .  Full Article

Tian An China Investments says Ap Pearl, Lanwa and Liao entered into settlement deed<0028.HK>
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Termination of sale and purchase agreements and the entering into of the settlement deeds <0028.HK> . Ap Pearl, Lanwa And Liao entered into the settlement deed I . On 19th may, 2016, best advantage, Lanwa And Liao entered into the settlement deed II . Says the parties agreed to terminate the sale and purchase agreement II . Consideration of RMB103.4 million for settlement deed II . Ap Pearl returned to Lanwa part of consideration of RMB169.6 million, received under sale and purchase agreement I .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd News

» More 0028.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials