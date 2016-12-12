Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tian An China Investments Co says unit entered into agreement with Sen Long Real Estate Company Limited

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale share at consideration of hk$450 million . As a result of disposal, company will recognise an estimated gain of approximately hk$433.4 million . Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with purchaser .Vendor is best advantage limited and the purchaser is sen long real estate company limited.

Dan Form Holdings updates on sale and purchase agreement

Dan Form Holdings Co Ltd <0271.HK>: Offeror conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendors conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, being 452.9 million dan form shares . Offeror autobest holdings has no intention to terminate any employment of employees of co or to make significant changes to any employment . Vendors, offeror and tian an (as offeror's guarantor) entered into sale and purchase agreement . Deal for a total consideration of hk$1.25 billion .Application has been made by each of dan form and tian an for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 sept 2016 respectively.

Tian An China Investments issues profit alert<0028.HK>

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Positive profit alert <0028.HK> . Net profit of the group for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 will show a significant increase . Expected result due to the disposal of certain listed shares .

Tian An China Investments announces disposal of subsidiaries<0028.HK>

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Major transaction - disposal of subsidiaries <0028.HK> . Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into the Ace Mission agreement with the purchaser . vendor agreed to sell Full Choice share at the Full Choice consideration of hk$1.64 billion . unit entered into the Full Choice agreement with the purchaser Yangguangcheng Holdings Group limited . Ace mission deal for consideration of hk$771.3 million . As a result of Full Choice disposal, company will recognise an estimated gain of about hk$1.58 billion . as a result of the Ace Mission disposal, co will recognise an estimated gain of approximately hk$807.5 million .

Tian An China Investments says unit entered into renewed leasing agreements<0028.HK><0086.HK>

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Unit entered into the renewed leasing agreements with Dalian uaf . Agreement to renew the term of each of the expiring leasing agreements . Unit entered into the 2016 leasing agreement VII with shkis . Agreement in relation to the leasing of office premises located in Tian An centre, Shanghai, the prc .

Tian An China Investments says Ap Pearl, Lanwa and Liao entered into settlement deed<0028.HK>

Tian An China Investments Co Ltd <0028.HK>: Termination of sale and purchase agreements and the entering into of the settlement deeds <0028.HK> . Ap Pearl, Lanwa And Liao entered into the settlement deed I . On 19th may, 2016, best advantage, Lanwa And Liao entered into the settlement deed II . Says the parties agreed to terminate the sale and purchase agreement II . Consideration of RMB103.4 million for settlement deed II . Ap Pearl returned to Lanwa part of consideration of RMB169.6 million, received under sale and purchase agreement I .