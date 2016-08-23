Edition:
China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd (0031.HK)

0031.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.00HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
HK$1.01
Open
HK$1.01
Day's High
HK$1.01
Day's Low
HK$0.99
Volume
2,768,800
Avg. Vol
6,517,421
52-wk High
HK$1.12
52-wk Low
HK$0.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Aerospace Int'l reports HY net profit HK$620.0 million<0031.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd <0031.HK>: Says directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the interim period . Says HY turnover HK$1.28 billion versus HK$1.23 billion . Says the directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the interim period. . It is forecasted that an obvious economic growth could hardly be seen in Hong Kong" . HY net profit HK$620.0 million versus HK$409.8 million . Says "looking into the second half of the year, the global economy is expected to maintain a low growth" .  Full Article

China Aerospace International issues positive profit alert<0031.HK>
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd <0031.HK>: Positive profit alert <0031.HK> . Expected that, for the six months ended 30 June 2016, the profit attributable to equity holders of the company may substantially increase . Says expected results due to the substantial increase in the fair value of investment properties .  Full Article

