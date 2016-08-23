China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd <0031.HK>: Says directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the interim period . Says HY turnover HK$1.28 billion versus HK$1.23 billion . Says the directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the interim period. . It is forecasted that an obvious economic growth could hardly be seen in Hong Kong" . HY net profit HK$620.0 million versus HK$409.8 million . Says "looking into the second half of the year, the global economy is expected to maintain a low growth" .