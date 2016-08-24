Kowloon Development Co Ltd (0034.HK)
0034.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.81HKD
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.09 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$8.90
Open
HK$8.81
Day's High
HK$8.89
Day's Low
HK$8.80
Volume
298,000
Avg. Vol
479,970
52-wk High
HK$9.12
52-wk Low
HK$7.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kowloon Development HY net profit amounted to HK$291 mln<0034.HK>
Kowloon Development Co Ltd <0034.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0034.HK> . HY net profit amounted to HK$291 million compared to HK$476 million . Interim dividend per share for 2016 amounted to HK$0.21 . HY turnover HK$ 2.76 billion versus HK$1.76 billion a year ago . Core income for H2 will be generated from property development projects in Hong Kong and mainland China . If crude oil prices hover at current low levels, oil business in Kazakhstan will hardly make any contribution to earnings in H2 . Full Article
