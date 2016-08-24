Kowloon Development Co Ltd <0034.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <0034.HK> . HY net profit amounted to HK$291 million compared to HK$476 million . Interim dividend per share for 2016 amounted to HK$0.21 . HY turnover HK$ 2.76 billion versus HK$1.76 billion a year ago . Core income for H2 will be generated from property development projects in Hong Kong and mainland China . If crude oil prices hover at current low levels, oil business in Kazakhstan will hardly make any contribution to earnings in H2 .