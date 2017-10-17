Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

First Tractor Co to buy YTO Belarus Technology Co for RMB 5.3 MLN

Oct 17 (Reuters) - First Tractor Co Ltd <601038.SS>:Co & ‍YTO entered deal for Co to buy YTO Belarus Technology CO for RMB5.3 million.‍Upon completion of equity transfer agreement, company intends to inject US$7 million to target company​.

First Tractor Co & China Automotive signs contracting agreement

July 10 (Reuters) - First Tractor Co Ltd <601038.SS>:Company and China Automotive entered into second general contracting agreement.Consideration under second general contracting agreement offered by china automotive is RMB71.5 million.China Automotive agreed to act as general contractor for painting line project.

First Tractor HY net profit RMB158.3 million<0038.HK><601038.SS>

First Tractor Co Ltd <601038.SS>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0038.HK> . HY net profit RMB 158.3 million versus RMB 148.6 million a year ago . HY operating revenue RMB5.041 billion versus RMB5.55 billion . Tractor market is expected to remain sluggish in the second half of 2016 .

First Tractor received capital reduction agreement<0038.HK><601038.SS>

First Tractor Co Ltd <601038.SS>: Disposal of shares by controlling shareholder <0038.HK> . Company received capital reduction agreement entered into between YTO, Sinomach, Luoyang State Capital, China Huarong, Ccb Henan Branch and COAMC . Total consideration payable by YTO for the capital reduction will be RMB451.1 million . Co also received share transfer agreement entered into between YTO, China Huarong, Ccb Henan Branch and COAMC .

First Tractor to pay 2015 div on July 11

First Tractor <601038.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.41 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 8 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11.

First Tractor to provide 876.3 mln yuan loan guarantee for units

First Tractor Co Ltd:Says it to provide loan guarantee of 876.3 million yuan for five its units.

First Tractor says 2015 dividend payment as 0.041 yuan per share

First Tractor Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.41 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2015.