China Beidahuang Industry announces formation of joint venture for operation of PPP projects<0039.HK>

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd <0039.HK>: Ch beidahuang-voluntary announcement formation of joint venture for operation of PPP projects <0039.HK> . On 1 August 2016, GNS Energy, a joint venture company, was established in Guizhou of PRC for operation by JV parties . Registered capital of GNS energy is RMB39 million .

China Beidahuang Industry signs cooperation deal with Shanxi Construction Development<0039.HK>

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd <0039.HK>: Ch beidahuang-strategic co-operation framework agreement <0039.HK> . Company and party A entered into the strategic co-operation framework agreement . parties shall co-operate and explore the project activities in the prc by way of joint venture arrangements . "expected that the group can derive steady, mid-term continuous revenue stream from these activities" . party A is Shanxi Construction Development .

China Beidahuang Industry group updates on transaction relating to Shareholders' Agreement<0039.HK>

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd <0039.HK>: Refers to announcement dated 13 may 2015 on its discloseable transaction relating to shareholders' agreement . JV parties have yet finalized any concrete plan in respect of the above purchase of premises .