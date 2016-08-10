Edition:
India

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd (0039.HK)

0039.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.38HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.37
Volume
15,780,000
Avg. Vol
6,684,914
52-wk High
HK$0.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.34

Latest Key Developments

China Beidahuang Industry announces formation of joint venture for operation of PPP projects<0039.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd <0039.HK>: Ch beidahuang-voluntary announcement formation of joint venture for operation of PPP projects <0039.HK> . On 1 August 2016, GNS Energy, a joint venture company, was established in Guizhou of PRC for operation by JV parties . Registered capital of GNS energy is RMB39 million .  Full Article

China Beidahuang Industry signs cooperation deal with Shanxi Construction Development<0039.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd <0039.HK>: Ch beidahuang-strategic co-operation framework agreement <0039.HK> . Company and party A entered into the strategic co-operation framework agreement . parties shall co-operate and explore the project activities in the prc by way of joint venture arrangements . "expected that the group can derive steady, mid-term continuous revenue stream from these activities" . party A is Shanxi Construction Development .  Full Article

China Beidahuang Industry group updates on transaction relating to Shareholders' Agreement<0039.HK>
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd <0039.HK>: Refers to announcement dated 13 may 2015 on its discloseable transaction relating to shareholders' agreement . JV parties have yet finalized any concrete plan in respect of the above purchase of premises .  Full Article

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings announces disposal of stake in Rightsouth Limited

Oct 4 China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd

