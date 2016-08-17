Great Eagle Holdings Ltd <0041.HK>: H-2016 interim results announcement <0041.HK> . Says interim dividend per share hk$ 0.27 . Says HY revenue based on core business hk$2.79 billion, up 3.7% . HY statutory profit attributable to equity holders hk$1.49 billion versus HK$1.47 billion . Says "global economic recovery is set to move on a very slow path" . Says steady result is expected for champion reit as major leases committed in 2015 will have a full-year impact this year . For group's overseas hotels, before the impact of currency movements, their performance in the second half of 2016 will still be uneven . Still well placed to pursue acquisitions" . Group's results for the second half of 2016 will also be lifted by a gain from the disposal of office properties in San Francisco" .