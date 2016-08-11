Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

C.P Pokphand HY net profit US$ 154.1 million<0043.HK>

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd <0043.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0043.HK> . Board has declared an interim dividend of hk$0.024 (six months ended 30 June 2015: HK$0.017 per share . HY net profit US$ 154.1 million versus US$133.5 million . HY revenue from continuing operations US$ 2.41 billion versus US$2.52 billion . "Group is cautious about the second half of 2016 given current macro-economic and operating conditions" .

C.P.Pokphand enters into the facility agreement with the lenders<0043.HK>

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd <0043.HK>: Company entered into the facility agreement with the lenders . Says deal relating to a facility amount of US$600 million . facility will be used for repaying all amounts owing by the company under the US$410 million term loan facility agreement .

C.P. Pokphand says Chia Tai China entered into agreement with Chia Tai Food<0043.HK>

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd <0043.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of entire equity interest in Hubei chia tai <0043.HK> . Consideration is US$15.95 million . Chia Tai China investment entered into the acquisition agreement with Chia Tai Food Investment . Deal for acquisition of entire equity interest in Hubei Chia Tai at consideration .

C.P. Pokphand reports qtrly net profit continuing operations $63.8 mln<0043.HK>

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd <0043.HK>: Unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2016 . Qtrly net profit continuing operations $63.8 million versus $52.1 million . Qtrly revenue continuing operations $1.12 billion versus $1.21 billion .