Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co FY profit attributable HK$ 975 mln, up 110 percent

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd <0044.HK> : Fy profit attributable to company's shareholders HK$ 975 million, up 110 percent . FY revenue HK$13.76 billion versus HK$12.10 billion . Directors have declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.92 per share for the year . HAECO Hong Kong expects its results to be affected again by deferral of airframe services work by some customers .Demand for HAECO Americas airframe services is expected to increase in 2017.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering HY net profit HK$ 1.11 bln vs HK$254 mln<0044.HK>

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd <0044.HK>: 2016 interim results <0044.HK> . HY revenue hk$ 7.10 billion versus hk$5.73 billion year ago . First interim dividend hk$ 0.63 per share . Special interim dividend per share hk$ 2.35 . HY net profit hk$ 1.11 billion versus hk$254 million year ago . Demand for HAECO hong kong's airframe and component maintenance services is expected to be roughly stable in the second half of 2016 . Demand for its line services is expected to be firm" . Seat business will continue to be adversely affected by reduction in demand for our older model seats" . Demand for HAECO Americas' airframe services is expected to increase compared with the second half of 2015 . Results of HAECO landing gear services will continue to be adversely affected by strong competition" . Demand for HAECO xiamen's airframe services is expected to be weak in the second half of 2016. . HAESL's results in H2 2016 are expected to be adversely affected by reduced demand for its engine overhaul services .

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering updates on restructuring of shareholdings in JV companies<0044.HK>

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd <0044.HK>: Reference is made to the company's announcement dated 23rd November 2015. . Conditional agreements for restructuring of shareholdings in HAESL and SAESL have become unconditional . Sale by HAESL of its previous 20% interest in the shares of saesl resulted in a gain to haesl of approximately US$230 million . HAECO and rroh now each own 50% of the shares in HAESL and HAESL no longer owns any shares in SAESL .